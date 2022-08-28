ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police said Thursday they’re investigating a confrontation this week in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he was helping arrest an armed suspect who was wanted in connection with an attempted killing.
NY recovers $270,000 in unpaid wages for domestic worker

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim,...
Catholic comments by Connecticut principal under scrutiny

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An assistant principal at a public elementary school in Connecticut is facing an investigation by state education officials after apparently being secretly recorded saying he'd prefer not to hire politically conservative staff, including Roman Catholics. The Department of Education confirmed Wednesday that it's looking into...
