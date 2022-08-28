Read full article on original website
Evonik growing operations, jobs in Lehigh Valley, at old Air Products headquarters where warehouses are planned adjacent to its new facilities
Taking about one-fifth of Air Products’ former global headquarters, another international company, Germany’s Evonik, has seemingly thrived in the Lehigh Valley.
How social media powered Doug Mastriano’s rise in Pennsylvania
Doug Mastriano’s rise from obscure and inexperienced far-right politician to Republican standard-bearer in Pennsylvania’s governor’s race was swift, stunning and powered by social media. Source: pennnews.
Biden to talk crime, gun control in Wilkes Barre during Pennsylvania visit
President Joe Biden will push for a new ban on assault-style weapons when he talks about his crime prevention plans in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Fire damages Lower Macungie Township home; part of roof collapses
Fire heavily damaged a house in Lower Macungie Township Township on Tuesday morning.
Court: Pennsylvania can’t keep guns in trooper ambush case
The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 10 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains. Source: pennnews.
