Speedway 95 wrapped up it’s Varney GMC-Buick-Mazda Wacky Wednesday racing season on August 31 and point race winners were determined. They will be recognized at the annual banquet on November 19. None of the points champions drove only to protect their points lead, as each of the points leaders won the feature event for their division on this last night of racing.

HAMPDEN, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO