Speedway 95 Wraps Up Wednesday Racing Season
Speedway 95 wrapped up it’s Varney GMC-Buick-Mazda Wacky Wednesday racing season on August 31 and point race winners were determined. They will be recognized at the annual banquet on November 19. None of the points champions drove only to protect their points lead, as each of the points leaders won the feature event for their division on this last night of racing.
Golf Results – MDI – 189 Ellsworth – 214 Hermon – 222
MDI - 189. Thanks to Coach Roberts and Maurais for the scores.
Mount Ararat Boys’ Soccer Defeats Brewer 3-2
In a game seen on Ticket TV, on Thursday, September 1st, the Mount Ararat Boys' Soccer Team defeated Brewer 3-2 at Doyle Field. Brewer scored the opening goal with 3:53 gone with a goal by Brandon Carr, assisted by Andrew Hodgins. Mount Ararat evened the score at 1-1 with 14:48...
Brewer Golf – 177 MDI – 186 Ellsworth – 214
The Brewer Golf Team defeated both MDI and Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon August 30th. The Witches had a round of 177 while MDI scored a 186 and Ellsworth finished with a round of 214. MDI's Kasch Warner was the medalist with a low round of 40. Here are the individual...
Maine Womens’ Soccer Defeats Holy Cross 2-1
The University of Maine Womens' Soccer Team improved to 3-0-1 on the season with a 2-1 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders in Worcester on Wednesday, August 31st. Both of Maine's goals were scored by Susannah Gaines, her 2nd and 3rd of the season. Gaines' 1st goal of the game...
Bangor High School Replacing Tennis Courts [PHOTOS]
If you've driven by Bangor High School since school has been out in June, you may have noticed a huge project next to the softball field. The School Department has invested about 1 million dollars in replacing and extending the tennis courts at the high school. According to Ray Phinney,...
