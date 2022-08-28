ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Double delivers Supreme success for Wall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJa5W_0hYgjSTH00

Double Or Bubble could be aimed at the Park Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday week after quickening up well on ground that was softer than ideal to secure the Group Three Weatherbys Stallion Book Supreme Stakes at Goodwood.

The Chris Wall-trained Exceed And Excel mare needs to be played late and jockey Jack Mitchell timed her run to perfection in the seven-furlong contest to beat Misty Grey by a head.

The 5-2 shot, who had run well in defeat in both the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot and the July Cup at Newmarket, stalked the pace set by Happy Power, but Mitchell got a good tow and once the split appeared, Double Or Bubble quickened up well to beat the 14-1 runner up.

Owned by Salah Fustock, Double Or Bubble has been campaigned superbly by Wall, picking up six wins and three runner-up efforts in 13 turf runs.

She could step back into Group Two company over the same trip on the more conventional Town Moor track following this success.

Wall told Racing TV: “I was tense. She looked all at sea coming round the bend on the ground.

“Jack kept her well organised and kept her balanced and got a good run out of her.

“It was a good effort, carrying a penalty of ground that was not ideal for her.”

We might consider running her in the Park Stakes at Doncaster (September 10), but it will depend on how she comes out of this race first.

He added: “She is in the Champions Sprint (Ascot, October 15), so we might have a look at that, and she is in the Challenge Stakes (Newmarket, October 7) as well. These are two autumn targets to think about.

“In the shorter term, we might consider running her in the Park Stakes at Doncaster (September 10), but it will depend on how she comes out of this race first.”

William Buick edged another step closer to a maiden flat jockeys’ title with a sparkling treble, combining with trainer Andrew Balding for the first two.

The 34-year-old struck with Ndaawi (8-13 favourite), who followed up a promising Newmarket debut run with success in the one-mile EBF Restricted Maiden, getting the better of Night Life by a head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484AAh_0hYgjSTH00
William Buick was in double for for Andrew Balding (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The rider then partnered Fivethousandtoone (5-2) to a half-length success over Many A Star in the six-furlong William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap, giving the four-year-old a second career victory.

His 140th winner of the campaign followed, as he guided the Roger Varian-trained Peripatatic (11-8 favourite) to a clear-cut five-and-a-half-length success in the three-runner City Of Chichester Fillies’ Handicap.

Savvy Victory (13-2) was cut to 16-1 by Paddy Power for the Cambridgeshire after coming from last to first under David Probert to secure the 10-furlong handicap by two and three-quarter lengths.

A change to hold-up tactics worked a treat for the Sean Woods-trained colt who had gone close at Doncaster over two furlongs further on his previous start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSzqL_0hYgjSTH00
David Probert came from last to first with Savvy Victory (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

Probert said: “He is a lovely horse to sit on and does everything smoothly and appreciated this softer ground. He has a bright future and is highly-regarded at home.”

The Amanda Perrett-trained Borntobealeader made light work of his five opponents – his job made easier when Zimmer walked out of the stalls and refused to go a yard further – when taking the 11-furlong William Hill Selling Stakes.

Sean Levey’s mount (7-4) cruised to the front with two furlongs to race and scored by three and three-quarters of a length.

Levey said: “He’s definitely turned a corner and hopefully that will give him a bit of confidence, getting his head in front.”

Gerry Supple bought Borntobealeader on behalf of trainer David Pipe for £21,000 in the subsequent auction.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emaraaty Ana faces 16 in Sprint Cup defence

Last year’s winner Emaraaty Ana heads a maximum field of 17 for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock. The Kevin Ryan-trained six-year-old is without a win since beating Starman in a close finish last season, but hinted at a return to form when third over an inadequate five furlongs in the Nunthorpe last time out.
SPORTS
newschain

Egan: Leger trip will suit Elgar Eldarov, and rain would also be a bonus

David Egan is feeling bullish about the Cazoo St Leger chances of Eldar Eldarov. The colt may have lost his unbeaten record in the Grand Prix de Paris behind Onesto, but will be suited by stepped back up to 14 furlongs on Town Moor. Prior to that Roger Varian’s inmate...
SPORTS
newschain

Moore planning Park spin for The Wizard Of Eye

Stan Moore will send The Wizard Of Eye to the Cazoo Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster next week, as he begins what connections hope will be a lucrative back-end campaign. The imposing three-year-old bypassed a Group Three option at Deauville last week because of fast ground. Fifth in the German...
ANIMALS
newschain

Mishriff confirmed on course to take Irish Champion chance

Mishriff has been confirmed an intended runner in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday week. The five-year-old will face a rematch with his Eclipse conqueror Vadeni in the 10-furlong Group One contest, having looked unlucky at Sandown when suffering a troubled passage in being beaten just a neck in second.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Woods
Person
William Buick
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Juliet Sierra looks smart in Salisbury success

Ralph Beckett’s Juliet Sierra continued her progression when holding off the late thrust of All The Time to win the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury. The Juddmonte-owned daughter of Bated Breath bumped into a useful filly when second on her debut...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racing Tv#Royal Ascot#Happy Power#Group Two
newschain

Sarah Bullimore secures narrow overnight lead at Burghley Horse Trials

Sarah Bullimore underlined her credentials to land a first Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials title on a day of British domination that also saw Zara Tindall thrive. Bedfordshire-based Bullimore, individual bronze medallist at last year’s European Eventing Championship, secured a narrow overnight lead on 11-year-old gelding Corouet. Their dressage...
WORLD
newschain

Decision still to be made on whether Haskoy will go for Leger glory

A decision on whether Haskoy is to be supplemented for next week’s Cazoo St Leger will be made over the weekend. The Ralph Beckett-trained filly did not see a racecourse until July 29, but she put in a startling display at Wolverhampton and was immediately stepped up to Listed class at York.
SPORTS
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists

Ireland would need to hold discussions with the UK ahead of making any move to restrict Russian tourists entering the country, a senior minister has said. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Common Travel Area (CTA) across the UK and Ireland meant Dublin would have to speak to London prior to tightening rules on Russian visas.
EUROPE
newschain

Meghan says she was only ‘treated like a black woman’ after dating Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has told how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating the Duke of Sussex. Meghan, in conversation with pop superstar Mariah Carey for her Spotify podcast, said her relationship with Harry led to more focus on her race than before.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Serena Williams party continues following first-round win at US Open

New York celebrated the career of Serena Williams in raucous fashion on Monday night but the party is not over thanks to her first-round victory against Danka Kovinic. Williams announced earlier this month that the US Open would very likely be her last tournament, bringing an end to a 27-year career that has seen her transcend tennis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Emma Raducanu ready for ‘new experiences’ after US Open title defence ends early

Emma Raducanu puffed out her cheeks and turned her focus to what comes next after an early end to her US Open title defence. Having not lost a set in 10 matches at Flushing Meadows last year, Raducanu was unable to find the same form 12 months on in an admittedly very tricky first-round assignment against Alize Cornet and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.
TENNIS
newschain

From Churchill to Johnson: Queen to meet 15th prime minister at Balmoral

The Queen’s 70 years as sovereign has seen 14 prime ministers, from Second World War statesman Sir Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson, and now she is set to welcome her 15th. Political leaders have consistently paid tribute to the monarch for her sage advice and impressive knowledge of home...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy