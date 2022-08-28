ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown

Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
SALEM, OR
opb.org

Column collapse at Lewis & Clark College kills student, injures 2 others

One student died and two others were hurt when a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Southwest Portland Monday night. Portland Fire & Rescue said witnesses confirmed there were six people in three hammocks attached to several free-standing columns when one of the columns fell inward. It happened around 8 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
opb.org

How a peer-led homeless services provider is helping people who are unhoused in Vancouver find stability, community

Last month, the City of Vancouver published a report to measure the impact of its first “Safe Stay Community,” a homeless shelter facility called the Outpost which opened last December. But unlike traditional, congregate shelters, the Outpost consists of 20 modular, shed-like structures to house single individuals or couples experiencing homelessness. It is being managed around the clock by Outsiders Inn, a local homeless services provider that is staffed entirely by people with lived experiences of homelessness. According to city officials, within the first six months of its operation, 30 percent of the 46 residents who are unhoused at the Outpost transitioned to housing, and 11 of them found jobs. Police calls and visits to the area also decreased 30 percent compared to the previous year. Joining us are Adam Kravitz, the executive director of Outsiders Inn, and Jamie Spinelli, the homeless response coordinator for the City of Vancouver.
VANCOUVER, WA
opb.org

Reflecting on substitute teaching in Portland

Your browser does not support the audio element. In January, Emily Chenoweth, a novelist and writing teacher living in Portland, decided to become an emergency substitute teacher. She details her experiences as a sub in an essay published by Portland Monthly. Chenoweth joins us to talk about what it’s been like to be in the classroom.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Milk
opb.org

Portland high schooler shares NASA experience

Your browser does not support the audio element. Out of 1,100 applicants, a student from St. Mary’s Academy snagged an internship with NASA. Lily Segna is just one of 92 students who had the chance to work alongside engineers during her Earth and Space Science summer internship. Segna actually comes from a line of family members working in the space industry, including her mother and grandfather. She joins us to share her experience and what it means to follow in some of her family’s footsteps.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

New book by Oregon journalist focuses on religious extremism

Portland journalist Leah Sottile’s book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” centers on the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. The couple will be on trial next year, accused of killing two of Vallow’s children whose bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard. But the book is about much more than just true crime. Sottile digs into the couple’s apocalyptic beliefs and the history of the extremism that exists on the fringes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church. We talk with Sottile about what this case reveals about religious extremism in the American West.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Ridgefield teachers consider striking amid contract disputes over pay, special-ed classroom sizes

Teachers in Ridgefield could soon go on strike, depending on the outcome of their union’s next contract negotiations with the district. The Ridgefield Education Association on Monday voted by more than 90% to authorize a strike, according to union co-president Elizabeth Stamp. A true strike likely wouldn’t occur until after the union’s next bargaining session Sept. 7.
RIDGEFIELD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy