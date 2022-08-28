Read full article on original website
opb.org
9 shootings in Portland last weekend highlight ongoing rise in gun violence
The Portland Police Bureau reported nine shootings last weekend. The shootings resulted in nine injuries and two deaths. Eight of the shootings happened on August 28, more than over twice the daily average so far this year, according to police bureau statistics, but well within what has become the monthly norm.
opb.org
How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown
Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
opb.org
Oregon cannabis grows busted, 12 people arrested, sheriff’s officials say
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted cannabis grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants.
opb.org
Column collapse at Lewis & Clark College kills student, injures 2 others
One student died and two others were hurt when a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Southwest Portland Monday night. Portland Fire & Rescue said witnesses confirmed there were six people in three hammocks attached to several free-standing columns when one of the columns fell inward. It happened around 8 p.m.
opb.org
How a peer-led homeless services provider is helping people who are unhoused in Vancouver find stability, community
Last month, the City of Vancouver published a report to measure the impact of its first “Safe Stay Community,” a homeless shelter facility called the Outpost which opened last December. But unlike traditional, congregate shelters, the Outpost consists of 20 modular, shed-like structures to house single individuals or couples experiencing homelessness. It is being managed around the clock by Outsiders Inn, a local homeless services provider that is staffed entirely by people with lived experiences of homelessness. According to city officials, within the first six months of its operation, 30 percent of the 46 residents who are unhoused at the Outpost transitioned to housing, and 11 of them found jobs. Police calls and visits to the area also decreased 30 percent compared to the previous year. Joining us are Adam Kravitz, the executive director of Outsiders Inn, and Jamie Spinelli, the homeless response coordinator for the City of Vancouver.
opb.org
Metro’s first year of supportive housing funding lays the foundation for regional response to homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Portland region’s first coordinated supportive housing effort recently wrapped up its first year of services. The effort is funded by a 1% tax on high-income earners that voters in the Portland area approved two years ago. The tax is projected to collect $250 million per year until 2030.
opb.org
Reflecting on substitute teaching in Portland
Your browser does not support the audio element. In January, Emily Chenoweth, a novelist and writing teacher living in Portland, decided to become an emergency substitute teacher. She details her experiences as a sub in an essay published by Portland Monthly. Chenoweth joins us to talk about what it’s been like to be in the classroom.
opb.org
Class of 2025: Pandemic difficulties lead more students to summer high school classes
Your browser does not support the audio element. Sam is starting his sophomore year at Springfield High School. He lives in a quiet old neighborhood in an upstairs apartment with his dad and brother. Jacob is also starting 10th grade and lives with his dad. He lives in a new...
opb.org
Portland high schooler shares NASA experience
Your browser does not support the audio element. Out of 1,100 applicants, a student from St. Mary’s Academy snagged an internship with NASA. Lily Segna is just one of 92 students who had the chance to work alongside engineers during her Earth and Space Science summer internship. Segna actually comes from a line of family members working in the space industry, including her mother and grandfather. She joins us to share her experience and what it means to follow in some of her family’s footsteps.
opb.org
After pandemic challenges, Portland middle schools address student needs for new school year
Last spring, Portland middle school teachers asked the school board for more support in their schools. As students head back to school this week, help is on the way in the form of professional development, increased communication and new staff. Teachers have been back in their classrooms for more than...
opb.org
New book by Oregon journalist focuses on religious extremism
Portland journalist Leah Sottile’s book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” centers on the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. The couple will be on trial next year, accused of killing two of Vallow’s children whose bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard. But the book is about much more than just true crime. Sottile digs into the couple’s apocalyptic beliefs and the history of the extremism that exists on the fringes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church. We talk with Sottile about what this case reveals about religious extremism in the American West.
opb.org
Ridgefield teachers consider striking amid contract disputes over pay, special-ed classroom sizes
Teachers in Ridgefield could soon go on strike, depending on the outcome of their union’s next contract negotiations with the district. The Ridgefield Education Association on Monday voted by more than 90% to authorize a strike, according to union co-president Elizabeth Stamp. A true strike likely wouldn’t occur until after the union’s next bargaining session Sept. 7.
