The exterior is made of 85 percent recycled material. If you’re looking for an e-reader that doesn’t fall under the Amazon or Apple umbrella, Kobo is a solid option. The company today unveiled the Clara2E, the successor to the affordable, 6-inch Clara e-reader it released in 2018. The new model is waterproof and features a shell that is made of 85 percent recycled plastic, which the company says makes the e-reader more “eco-conscious” (for comparison, the 2021 Paperwhite is made of 60 percent recycled plastic and 70 percent recycled magnesium.) Kobo says it plans to source the material for the Clara 2E from plastic bottles found in the ocean, along with CDs and DVDs from landfills. At $130, the Clara2E is cheaper than Kobo's other waterproof models and more compact.

