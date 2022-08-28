Read full article on original website
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
Can’t Miss This: Home Depot’s Ryobi Days Sale Is Back
AmazonSave up to 60 percent on some of the best-selling power tools.
PC Magazine
Apple Labor Day Sale: Deep Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More
Cheaper than the Apple Store, these Labor Day deals from Amazon won't last long. Amazon just reduced prices on various Apple products(Opens in a new window) for Labor Day, including $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad and up to $300 off select Apple MacBook Pro series laptops. If you need a...
Engadget
The Kobo Clara2E e-reader is waterproof and made of recycled plastic
The exterior is made of 85 percent recycled material. If you’re looking for an e-reader that doesn’t fall under the Amazon or Apple umbrella, Kobo is a solid option. The company today unveiled the Clara2E, the successor to the affordable, 6-inch Clara e-reader it released in 2018. The new model is waterproof and features a shell that is made of 85 percent recycled plastic, which the company says makes the e-reader more “eco-conscious” (for comparison, the 2021 Paperwhite is made of 60 percent recycled plastic and 70 percent recycled magnesium.) Kobo says it plans to source the material for the Clara 2E from plastic bottles found in the ocean, along with CDs and DVDs from landfills. At $130, the Clara2E is cheaper than Kobo's other waterproof models and more compact.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
These 3 hidden iPhone menus have so many secret features
Anyone can use the iPhone relatively quickly after taking it out of the box and setting it up. The basic features are immediately evident, and you will discover the more advanced ones as you explore the operating system. And if you want to go “pro,” you can learn more advanced iPhone features that let you make the most of the handset. Mastering the hidden iPhone touch gestures that make interacting with apps faster than usual via Quick Actions is one trick to help you become a more advanced iPhone user.
Engadget
The next USB standard will double existing speeds even with an older cable
USB-C cables cables of 40 Gbps will be able to reach speeds up to 80 Gbps with the new USB 4 Version 2.0 standard. There’s a new, super-fast, version of USB 4 on the horizon and you won’t even have to buy a brand new cable to take advantage of it. The USB Promoter Group that the next-gen USB Version 2.0 standard is “pending release” and will double the bandwidth of existing USB 4 connectors, from 40 Gbps to up to 80 Gbps.
Engadget
Samsung’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor arrives later this year
Earlier this year, the first gaming monitor with a Samsung QD-OLED panel arrived. We called the an ultrawide marvel, praising it for its bright and beautiful screen. When Samsung showed off QD-OLED at , it promised the new panels would be available in more than one monitor, and now the company is making good on that pledge with the announcement of the .
With iPhone 14, Apple could beat everyone to the satellite smartphone
When did satellite-capable phones and watches get so hot? First T-Mobile and Starlink enter a tech partnership to bring satellite connectivity to just about any T-Mobile 5G phone. Then rumors crop up that Apple is looking to bring some satellite capabilities (opens in new tab) to the iPhone 14, which most expect to launch next week on September 7. Those new communication platform abilities even extend, possibly, to the Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab).
Engadget
Sony's new premium 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar costs $700
Sony has unveiled its latest Dolby Atmos soundbar, the 3.1-channel HT-A3000. It's a more affordable alternative to the higher-end 5.1.2-channel A5000 and the flagship 7.1.2-channel A7000, albeit with a lot of the same tech included in those models. While this model doesn't have any upfiring speakers, it does virtualize the height channels using Virtual Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround tech. The device has a dedicated center speaker for dialogue and a dual subwoofer for bass tones. It also has 250W of output.
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day Deals at Best Buy to Shop Now: TVs, Appliances, Headphones and More
Best Buy launched its Appliances Labor Day Sale, but is also giving shoppers the chance to save on all their gadgets this week. Discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket tech products from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day sale has everything from laptops and TVs to soundbars and headphones marked down now.
Engadget
iPhone 14 Pro's two hole-punch cutouts may look like a single 'wide pill'
Big annual iPhone event is and we'll soon find out exactly what the company has up its sleeve. In the meantime, the rumor mill is still churning away. The latest word on the street concerns the dual hole-punch cutouts that the iPhone 14 Pro . According to and (with corroboration...
Engadget
HMD's Nokia launches a smartphone subscription service with eco-friendly twists
HMD’s Nokia has continued to roll out serviceable but unremarkable smartphones for the last few years. Forgoing attempts to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Samsung and Apple, it’s settled into a groove of releasing solid mid-range and entry-level smartphones, wireless headphones and even tablets. Now it’s announced a new subscription plan that it says will “reward users” for keeping their phone for longer.
Engadget
ASUS' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop will start at $3,500
All the way back at CES in January, revealed a 17.3-inch foldable tablet PC called the , which raised a lot of eyebrows. Soon enough, you'll be able to own the device, as long as you have a few thousand dollars to spare. ASUS announced at that the foldable will start at $3,500 (£3,300 in the UK) and start rolling out globally by the end of the year.
TODAY.com
AirPods, smart devices and more early Labor Day tech deals to shop — up to 53% off
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. The start of Labor Day weekend means you're probably looking to settle back into a fall routine. But that also means it's a great time to save big on everyday essentials, including some favorite tech gadgets with Labor Day sales.
Engadget
EU proposes new rules to make phones and tablets last longer
The legislative arm of the European Union has proposed new rules for mobile phone and tablet reparability. It says manufacturers should make at least 15 components available for at least five years after they release a new phone in the EU. Within that timespan, consumers would be able to replace parts such as batteries, displays, chargers, back covers and SIM and memory card trays, as The Verge notes.
CNET
Get up to 50% Off Yeti Mugs and Water Jugs at Lowe's
Looking for a new thermos that will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot for longer? Check out this sale on Yeti mugs and water jugs happening right now at Lowe's. Yeti water bottles, ramblers, mugs, cups and tumblers have consistently ranked among the highest when it...
The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has taken its first ever price cut - and its a big one
The Sony A95K receives its first ever price cut in AMazon's OLED TV deals - and it's a sizeable discount on the premium panel
