Kenneth L. West, 78, passed away in Gardnerville, NV on August 2nd, 2022. Ken was born on February 12, 1944, in Bowman, ND to Ted and Mary West where he grew up with his eight siblings getting in a lot of mischievous trouble, frankly, it’s amazing they all survived into adulthood and their parents survived it all too. Upon graduating Bowman High School, he would later enter the U.S. Army and serve during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA where he would begin his lifelong career in the casino industry. While his career moved him all over the country, much of his adult life was spent in South Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and the Biloxi area.

GARDNERVILLE, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO