Tahoe Daily Tribune
Happy camper: Pitch a tent at one of these drive-up campgrounds near Tahoe
There’s a time and a place for packing only what you need into a backpack and heading off on your own two legs into the backcountry to convene with nature in solitude. There is also a time and place for jamming your car to the brim with things you think you might need (but probably don’t) and pitching a tent next to your ride. Air mattress? Bring it. Portable espresso maker? Toss it in.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Wine tasting event; history series features Whittell; Jack Johnson on stage
History series at Valhalla to feature George Whittell. Historian David Woodruff presents Eastern Sierra history in the Valhalla Grand Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Sit back and relax with Woodruff as he assumes the character of one of the wealthiest men in the United States in the 1930s, George Whittell, who kept an African Lion for a pet, built one of the most beautiful pleasure crafts to navigate Lake Tahoe, entertained former presidents, and unintentionally conserved a large portion of Lake Tahoe lands for the public to enjoy today.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Set sail with Mr. Tahoe on Sierra Cloud
Action Water Sports with its Sierra Cloud Catamaran will be taking people on tours of Lake Tahoe all weekend and guests will be entertained by the well known Mr. Tahoe; and after the Labor Day holiday locals will get a heavily discounted rate. Come along with Mr. Tahoe and cruise...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Forest Service announces concession opportunities for Lake Tahoe resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit on Wednesday announced the solicitation of proposals for three separate concession resort and campground special use permits. New permits will be issued for 20-year terms and may be extended an additional 10 years depending on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Forest Service encourages planning ahead on Labor Day weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Forest Service ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend is reminding visitors to Lake Tahoe to recreate responsibly, plan ahead and adhere to fire restrictions in the basin. There have been more than 500 wildfires on California National Forests this year with approximately...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Free fishing day Saturday in California
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging all Californians to get outdoors and give fishing a try for free on the second, and last, free fishing day of the year this weekend. Anglers on on Saturday, Sept. 3, are welcome to cast a line...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Party on, graffiti off: Volunteers sought for community clean-up event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One of Lake Tahoe’s notorious party spots is getting some much-needed care and attention with the help from singer/songwriter and environmentalist Jack Johnson. The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Johnson’s All At Once...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County youth aviation art contest starts Sept. 1
The first Youth Aviation Art Contest, sponsored by the Sports Aviation Foundation and the Carson Valley Arts Council, encourages youth, ages 6-17, to reflect on aviation by designing a piece of art based on this year’s chosen theme: “Aviation Now & Then.”. “We hope this contest will be...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Kenneth West
Kenneth L. West, 78, passed away in Gardnerville, NV on August 2nd, 2022. Ken was born on February 12, 1944, in Bowman, ND to Ted and Mary West where he grew up with his eight siblings getting in a lot of mischievous trouble, frankly, it’s amazing they all survived into adulthood and their parents survived it all too. Upon graduating Bowman High School, he would later enter the U.S. Army and serve during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA where he would begin his lifelong career in the casino industry. While his career moved him all over the country, much of his adult life was spent in South Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and the Biloxi area.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Alpine Meadows deadly avalanche documentary in theaters next month
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A documentary about the devastating avalanche at Alpine Meadows about 40 years ago will appear in theaters in September. Lake Tahoe residents Jared Drake and Steven Siig are co-producers, writers and directors of the 96-minute film “Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche.”. In the early...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s (Stateline) Kentucky Old Fashioned
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. I think it’s a pretty safe assumption that if you are...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County authorities seek 15-year-old runaway
Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a 15-year-old male runaway Joseph Altig who left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information regarding this is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator Ed Garren at 775-782-9907. Reference case number 22SO21784.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local transient arrested for assault with deadly weapon
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting a victim with scissors, authorities said Tuesday. Kristopher Wendell Clark, 47, a local transient who South Lake Tahoe Police said is known for riding his bike around town yelling at others, or himself, was taken into custody Saturday after a physical altercation with a known victim led to felony assault with a deadly weapon, scissors.
