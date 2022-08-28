ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

KCRA.com

Power restored to 5,200 El Dorado County PG&E customers after outage

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 5,200 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without energy in El Dorado County amid high temperatures. A spokesperson with PG&E said most of the outage was in the Garden Valley, Kelsey, Placerville and Georgetown areas. The outage started at 1:16 p.m., and the cause was a "third-party coming into contact with our pole."
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Forest Service encourages planning ahead on Labor Day weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Forest Service ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend is reminding visitors to Lake Tahoe to recreate responsibly, plan ahead and adhere to fire restrictions in the basin. There have been more than 500 wildfires on California National Forests this year with approximately...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Site preparation to begin for Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The first phase of the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project will begin soon, officials announced on Tuesday. The city of South Lake Tahoe and Related California announced that the first phase will begin with site preparation and infrastructure work. Vertical construction of 68 affordable housing units will take place once building season commences in May 2023.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

ARCO Arena demolished, clearing way for teaching hospital in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former home of the Sacramento Kings has been demolished, clearing the way for a new teaching hospital in Natomas. "A big day for our region. Arco served us well... onward to bringing healthcare and an economic engine to @TheCityofSac (Sacramento)," said Councilmember Angelique Ashby on Twitter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

PG&E: More than 5,000 lose electricity

PG&E officials report power has been restored to “nearly all” customers in El Dorado County who experienced a blackout Wednesday afternoon. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson confirmed the outage was caused by a Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey. Nelson said workers hit a PG&E wire.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Elk Grove mom concerned after son given Narcan at school

A Pleasant Grove High mom is speaking out after her son, who has a history of health complications, brought home the overdose-reversal drug following a school assembly. Although Narcan is harmless for the general population, it can be dangerous if taken by some with health conditions.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Person found dead floating in the American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported on Wednesday afternoon that a body was found floating in the American River.  Firefighters said the body was found near Vine and 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.  The body will be turned over to the Sacramento County coroner.  No information on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Child hit by car biking to school in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department said a 12-year-old received minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle while biking to school Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:40 a.m. by a man who witnessed it near Bridgeway Island Elementary School. The child waited...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Mastication work knocks out power

A Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey Wednesday hit a PG&E wire, causing the lights to go dark for thousands of electricity customers from north Placerville to Georgetown. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson shared with the Mountain Democrat photos of what PG&E equipment Caltrans workers...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Vegetation fire in Rocklin covers area in smoke

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department said they are currently cleaning up a vegetation fire that started on Wednesday in a greenbelt near homes. Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel told FOX40 News that the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Greenbrae Road and the first units were […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
kubaradio.com

Undercover Operation Results in Arrest of Yuba City Man on Parole

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba/Sutter’s Narcotics & Gang Enforcement Task Force, NET-5, reports the arrest of 24-year-old Jakiem Halstead of Yuba City, with the assistance of the Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division. The arrest was made following an undercover operation. Halstead...
YUBA CITY, CA

