KCRA.com
Power restored to 5,200 El Dorado County PG&E customers after outage
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 5,200 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without energy in El Dorado County amid high temperatures. A spokesperson with PG&E said most of the outage was in the Garden Valley, Kelsey, Placerville and Georgetown areas. The outage started at 1:16 p.m., and the cause was a "third-party coming into contact with our pole."
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Forest Service encourages planning ahead on Labor Day weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Forest Service ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend is reminding visitors to Lake Tahoe to recreate responsibly, plan ahead and adhere to fire restrictions in the basin. There have been more than 500 wildfires on California National Forests this year with approximately...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Site preparation to begin for Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The first phase of the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project will begin soon, officials announced on Tuesday. The city of South Lake Tahoe and Related California announced that the first phase will begin with site preparation and infrastructure work. Vertical construction of 68 affordable housing units will take place once building season commences in May 2023.
KCRA.com
Rio Vista Bridge connecting Sacramento, Solano counties reopens after malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The Rio Vista Bridge has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a malfunction, according to Caltrans. The bridge, which connects motorists from the Delta area of Sacramento County to Solano County, is stuck in the up position, Caltrans said. The Rio Vista...
capradio.org
Majority of Sacramento region would support tax increase to address homelessness, survey finds
A new survey found 53% of people in the Sacramento region see signs of homelessness almost every day, and a slightly larger share — 55% — would support a tax increase to address the crisis. The Experiences with Homelessness in the Sacramento region poll was conducted in May...
Gas station chain to reduce prices temporarily. These are the Sacramento-area locations
(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1. The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day. According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect […]
ARCO Arena demolished, clearing way for teaching hospital in Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former home of the Sacramento Kings has been demolished, clearing the way for a new teaching hospital in Natomas. "A big day for our region. Arco served us well... onward to bringing healthcare and an economic engine to @TheCityofSac (Sacramento)," said Councilmember Angelique Ashby on Twitter.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
KCRA.com
North Highlands food bank forced to leave; afraid it might have to close for good
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two years after a public health emergency took everyone by surprise, demand at food banks is still above average, with one-third more people using them than at pre-pandemic levels. Feeding America found that more than 53 million people turned to food banks, pantries and meal...
Mountain Democrat
PG&E: More than 5,000 lose electricity
PG&E officials report power has been restored to “nearly all” customers in El Dorado County who experienced a blackout Wednesday afternoon. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson confirmed the outage was caused by a Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey. Nelson said workers hit a PG&E wire.
CBS News
Elk Grove mom concerned after son given Narcan at school
A Pleasant Grove High mom is speaking out after her son, who has a history of health complications, brought home the overdose-reversal drug following a school assembly. Although Narcan is harmless for the general population, it can be dangerous if taken by some with health conditions.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Party on, graffiti off: Volunteers sought for community clean-up event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One of Lake Tahoe’s notorious party spots is getting some much-needed care and attention with the help from singer/songwriter and environmentalist Jack Johnson. The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Johnson’s All At Once...
Person found dead floating in the American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported on Wednesday afternoon that a body was found floating in the American River. Firefighters said the body was found near Vine and 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be turned over to the Sacramento County coroner. No information on […]
Fox40
Child hit by car biking to school in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department said a 12-year-old received minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle while biking to school Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:40 a.m. by a man who witnessed it near Bridgeway Island Elementary School. The child waited...
Mountain Democrat
Mastication work knocks out power
A Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey Wednesday hit a PG&E wire, causing the lights to go dark for thousands of electricity customers from north Placerville to Georgetown. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson shared with the Mountain Democrat photos of what PG&E equipment Caltrans workers...
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
Vegetation fire in Rocklin covers area in smoke
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department said they are currently cleaning up a vegetation fire that started on Wednesday in a greenbelt near homes. Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel told FOX40 News that the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Greenbrae Road and the first units were […]
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
kubaradio.com
Undercover Operation Results in Arrest of Yuba City Man on Parole
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba/Sutter’s Narcotics & Gang Enforcement Task Force, NET-5, reports the arrest of 24-year-old Jakiem Halstead of Yuba City, with the assistance of the Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division. The arrest was made following an undercover operation. Halstead...
kymkemp.com
‘Give Fishing a Try’ on California’s Free Fishing Day on September 3rd
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is encouraging all Californians to get outdoors and give fishing a try for free on California’s second Free Fishing Day, Saturday, Sept. 3. For this second, and last, Free Fishing Day...
