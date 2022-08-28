Tyrese Maxey Attends Philadelphia Union Game

Tyrese Maxey's Philadelphia sports tour continued this weekend.

Tyrese Maxey has been on a bit of a Philadelphia sports tour lately. As the Philadelphia 76ers star is back at his NBA home market, Maxey has been keeping busy when he’s not in the gym working on his craft.

A couple of weeks ago, the young star hosted his first annual 1% Better Camp in Philadelphia. The former first-round pick gathered youth basketball players to coach them up for a day to help them improve their games.

After hosting his camp, Maxey participated in the Danny Rumph Classic game at LaSalle University. To no surprise, Maxey was the star of the show as he logged a double-double by scoring 34 points and collecting ten rebounds.

Earlier this week, Maxey made a public appearance at the Philadelphia Phillies game. Not only did he attend the matchup between the Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds, but he participated in a mid-game interview , discussing a wide range of tops, such as teaming up with new Sixers additions and praising the Philly fan base for embracing him from the jump.

After Maxey created a ton of buzz at Citizens Bank Park earlier in the week, the star guard was encouraged by Philadelphia’s MLS organization, the Philadelphia Union, to attend one of their games soon. Maxey was confident he would be there this weekend.

Sticking to His Word

Maxey indeed stuck to his word and attended the Union game on Saturday.

“What’s up, ya’ll? It’s Tyrese Maxey. First Philadelphia Union game first soccer game ever. The atmosphere is amazing. I got the fans behind me. I can’t wait to hit the drum and see them get a dub.”

To no surprise, Maxey’s recorded video involved a group of cheering fans in the background as Union fans were excited to see the 76ers star in the building donning the home team’s jersey.

When Maxey was selected 20th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, he was immediately embraced by the Philly fan base as the emotional former Kentucky guard made it clear that Philadelphia wouldn’t regret calling his name on draft night.

Just two short years later, Maxey is a clear-cut fan favorite in Philadelphia as his personality and production on the court have won the City of Brotherly Love over.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .