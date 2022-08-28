ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash

By Ryan Bittan
 4 days ago

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say.

Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say that the man got out of his car during the car wash, and ended up being pinned by his car door, causing critical injuries.

The owner of the car wash reportedly found him shortly after he was pinned, and the man was later transported to the hospital.

No further information is currently available.

