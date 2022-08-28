ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State football loses four-star recruit to SEC

The Ohio State football team is trying to wrap up its 2023 recruiting class. They already have 20 commits for the class and could take up to five more players depending on what happens. Unfortunately, they have dropped to 6th now in the recruiting rankings. Even worse than that, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy