WTVC
Broken down vehicle catches fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, CPD says
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A broken down vehicle caught fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened at 1500 Highway 27 near where you merge from Thrasher Pike:. Dispatch says the fire has been put out and the vehicle was taken by a...
Shots fired at home that was targeted, say Cleveland Police; No one hurt
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Shots rang out at a home in Cleveland Tuesday night in what police are calling a targeted act. This happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue. Officers on the scene found several shell casings. There were also several...
117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
400 new jobs coming to Bradley County with Ironcraft's new Cleveland facility
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ironcraft announced Wednesday it plans to hire 400 new workers for its new facility in Cleveland. The agricultural equipment manufacturer already has a facility in Decatur, in Meigs County, as well as one in Athens, in McMinn County. Ironcraft's plant will be at the former Bendix...
Need for Meals-on-Wheels is growing in Middle Tennessee while volunteer list shrinks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit serving thousands of Middle Tennesseans is struggling to find volunteers. Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels serves about 467,000 meals every year. That number has risen by about 150,000 meals since the start of the pandemic. Organizers say inflation and gas prices are hurting their ability to...
'Are you kidding me?' Alabama deputy finds goat eating paperwork in patrol car
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WPDE) — The goat ate my paperwork?. Alabama Deputy Casey Thrower was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats. One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork. The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.
Remains of 'Baby Girl' found in Tennessee nearly 40 years ago finally identified
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After nearly 40 years of calling her "Baby Girl," a young child whose skeletal remains were found in Tennessee have been identified as Tracy Sue Walker, of Indiana. But investigators are still working to find out what happened to her. The Tennessee Bureau of...
Tennessee landowners can earn up to $4K for leasing fields this dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The first segment of the 2022 dove season opens at noon Thursday. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is looking for fields to lease for the upcoming season. The agency says landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The land must be available for at least three priority hunt dates during the month of September.
Walker, Whitfield Counties eligible for COVID-19 cash to aid recreation improvements
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia's poorest areas. Two counties in our viewing area appear to stand to benefit from these earmarks: Walker County and Whitfield County. Grants of up to $2 million per...
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories, and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars, and much more. Click here to view the collection on Amazon.
'This terrifies me' TBI director warns of rapid increase in fentanyl overdoses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday held a press conference to discuss the state of illicit drugs. TBI Director David Rausch warned fentanyl use is on the rise, and not just in Tennessee. Meth makes up about 30% of overdose cases, but fentanyl and fentanyl analogues make up approximately 17%.
Stacey Abrams calls for mental health resources in Georgia after death of Brianna Grier
MACON, Ga (WGXA)-- "Their child, instead of getting the help she needed, received a funeral," Stacey Abrams said. Attorney Ben Crump and Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams visited Clark Atlanta University to address what they call a mental health crisis in Georgia. One they believe was brought to light by the death of Brianna Grier.
WATCH: Tennessee governor details actions taken on school safety
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In May, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order to strengthen school safety and those plans are active now that school is back in session. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a video update Tuesday on key actions his administration has taken to enhance school...
Tennessee Vols defeat Ball State in season opener, 59-10
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — The Tennessee Vols win their season opener against Ball State under the lights in Neyland Stadium on a Thursday night. Tennessee took control of the game early. The Vols defense intercepted Ball State on the first play of the game, and on Tennessee's first play from scrimmage quarterback Hendon Hooker connected with Jalin Hyatt for the Vols's first touchdown of the season.
Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
