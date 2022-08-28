ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellico Village, TN

WTVC

117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

'Are you kidding me?' Alabama deputy finds goat eating paperwork in patrol car

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WPDE) — The goat ate my paperwork?. Alabama Deputy Casey Thrower was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats. One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork. The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WTVC

Tennessee landowners can earn up to $4K for leasing fields this dove season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The first segment of the 2022 dove season opens at noon Thursday. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is looking for fields to lease for the upcoming season. The agency says landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The land must be available for at least three priority hunt dates during the month of September.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

'This terrifies me' TBI director warns of rapid increase in fentanyl overdoses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday held a press conference to discuss the state of illicit drugs. TBI Director David Rausch warned fentanyl use is on the rise, and not just in Tennessee. Meth makes up about 30% of overdose cases, but fentanyl and fentanyl analogues make up approximately 17%.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

WATCH: Tennessee governor details actions taken on school safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In May, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order to strengthen school safety and those plans are active now that school is back in session. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a video update Tuesday on key actions his administration has taken to enhance school...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee Vols defeat Ball State in season opener, 59-10

CHATTANOOGA, Tn — The Tennessee Vols win their season opener against Ball State under the lights in Neyland Stadium on a Thursday night. Tennessee took control of the game early. The Vols defense intercepted Ball State on the first play of the game, and on Tennessee's first play from scrimmage quarterback Hendon Hooker connected with Jalin Hyatt for the Vols's first touchdown of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Gavin Newsom's in-laws donated to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC

SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a bully and working to make him a “one-term” governor, but campaign finance records show his family may not align with his views. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

