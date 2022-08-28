ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point

According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!

T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!

Monday, August 29th, 2022 from 7am – 7pm

The scene will involve emergency vehicles driving from Congress St to A St. They will not be stopping or detouring traffic but we do want to make sure neighbors are aware that this is not a real emergency event. BPD should be on site to sort out any confusion among first responders should there be a real emergency.

All of the crew cars will be staged off site at a private parking lot. They will be permitting parking for filming and to stage essential equipment trucks at:

  • Congress St metered parking between Sleeper St and Thomson Pl
  • A St resident parking between Congress St and Necco St
  • A St metered parking between Melcher St and Necco St
  • D St metered parking between Claflin St and New Cypher St

T Street Productions are working closely with the City of Boston and the Mass Film Commission to reduce their impact on the neighborhood. To this end, parking passes will be available for neighbors at the Channel Center Garage if needed. Contact [email protected]com on the day of filming if a resident parking spot isn’t available for you.

