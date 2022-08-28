Read full article on original website
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the national polls, but faces a tall task opening up at Ohio State. The Fighting Irish could lose Saturday night's opener and still make the College Football Playoff, if they can run the table and finish 11-1. Paul Finebaum isn't giving them any chance of doing that though.
Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is the odd man out in Arizona. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals decided to release McSorley, though he'll likely be welcomed back on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed. McSorley was signed by the Cards off the Ravens practice squad...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh surprised many around college football with his plan at quarterback. Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy will start Week 2 against Hawaii before a full-time starter will be named in Week 3. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum made his thoughts...
It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Throughout the preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals held a punter competition. On Tuesday, the front office revealed the winner of that battle. In a surprising turn of events, the Bengals have released Drue Chrisman. That means Kevin Huber will be Cincinnati's starting punter. Chrisman was a former All-Big Ten punter for...
The New Orleans Saints cut 2021 fourth-round pick Ian Book ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. While he's off the team for now, the former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly viewed as a practice squad target if he clears waivers later this week. After an outstanding collegiate career with the...
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now. Gruden was a featured guest...
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
The Denver Broncos have released a longtime backup quarterback. According to Mike Klis, the team has released Josh Johnson. Johnson threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in three Broncos preseason games. Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup quarterback. He's spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,...
Although the season feels on the brink after the Northwestern loss, Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost still have plenty left to play for in 2022. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has had a number of chances to make things right with the Huskers in his five years in charge. While donning the headset in Lincoln for five years, Frost has yet to see a team record a winning record.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud was absolutely fantastic last season, posting video game numbers. But, in his mind, that was just the beginning. “Honestly, I don’t think I really did a lot,” Stroud said of the 2021 season. “I feel like I barely touched my potential. I feel like I can do a lot more.”
Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
With Ohio State's season opener set for this Saturday, athletic director Gene Smith has released a message for the fan base. Smith wants Buckeyes fans to arrive on time for this weekend's game. "We ask that you arrive to your seats early. This is a top-five opponent, and we need...
