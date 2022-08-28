Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
fox17.com
Police: One person killed in Jefferson Street shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a shooting early Wednesday, Metro Nashville Police report. Police say the shooting happened on Jefferson Street and Dr. DB Todd Blvd around 8:30 a.m. at Paul's Market. The victim was drove himself to General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the...
fox17.com
Man accused of shooting, killing victim outside Bar Louie last year found guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man accused of killing a 30-year-old outside The Gulch's Bar Louie last year was found guilt on murder charges Thursday. The suspect, 27-year-old Berwin Freeman, surrendered to police in June 2021 for shooting Timothy Fields, 30, in the chest which led to his death.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro police investigating shooting on W. Molloy Lane
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overnight shooting in Murfreesboro is under investigation, police report. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to the 1500 block of W. Molloy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police tell FOX 17 News a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
fox17.com
Smyrna gas station clerk shot dead during attempted robbery, suspect arrested
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — (UPDATE): A man has been charged for the death of a Smyrna gas station clerk on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Keanthony Williams. He is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first degree murder of 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson, according to the Town of Smyrna.
fox17.com
Metro Police arrest man after months long drug investigation into fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A months long investigation into fentanyl distribution led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man Monday. Midtown Hills Precinct undercover detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents executed a search warrant of his Madison apartment and recovered items from his vehicle which led to officers recovering more than two ounces of fentanyl, 359 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of cocaine, one handgun and $131,529 cash, according to Metro Police.
fox17.com
Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff sworn-in to a historic sixth term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville-Davidson County Sherriff Daron Hall was sworn-in to a historic sixth term Thursday morning. Sheriff Hall became the youngest person elected sheriff in Metropolitan Government and is now the longest serving. Hall made a mark throughout his criminal justice career by bringing into focus the...
fox17.com
FOX 17 News receives concrete proof a Metro teacher was paid for not working
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News received several claims that a former 6th grade teacher at Oliver Middle School was getting paid for work and was not even in the school. This teacher was absent more than Metro’s records show. FOX 17 News obtained records of a...
fox17.com
Clarksville-Montgomery schools update policies after shots fired at football game
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After shots were fired after a Clarksville football game, the school district has announced new policies for spectators. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools System (CMCSC) says that they strongly believe in the importance of interscholastic athletic events and welcoming the community onto our campuses. However, providing a safe and secure environment on our campuses must always be the top priority.
fox17.com
Nashville in Focus: Ex-Tennessee speaker, former chief of staff indicted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News presents Nashville in Focus where we speak with four individuals Sunday on the indictment of disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff. Click the video above to watch the panel discussion from Aug. 28.
fox17.com
Metro Homeless Impact Division searches for new interim director
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Assistant Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) April Calvin will now takeover as the interim director of the department. The news comes as the now-former interim director, Jay Servais, will now work at Nashville Fire Department (NFD). MHID is still conducting a nationwide search...
fox17.com
Nashville in Focus: Tennessee public and charter schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News presents Nashville in Focus where we speak with four individuals Sunday on public and charter schools. Click the video above to watch the panel discussion from Aug. 21.
fox17.com
Kroger stores in Clarksville, Hopkinsville give 10% discount to military on Wednesdays
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Some Kroger stores in Tennessee will begin offering military members and their dependents 10% discounts on Wednesdays. The grocery store chain announced on Tuesday the discount will be offered at three stores in Clarksville and one in Hopkinsville. To get the discount on Wednesdays, military members and dependents will...
fox17.com
Water outage causes schools dismissals, daycare cancellation in Ashland City
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A water outage has caused Cheatham Schools to announce some schools in Ashland City will be dismissed early Wednesday. The district reported that Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy and Riverside Academy was dismissed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and the daycare at ACESA cancelled. The...
fox17.com
'Crooked and sad': TN state law makes Metro landlord tenant regulations unenforceable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashvillian RJ Thornton and his fiancé have called The Tremont Apartments in South Nashville home for the past four years. Their lease is up at the end of September, so RJ recently approached management about a new lease agreement. “I said, hey, I just...
fox17.com
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
fox17.com
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories, and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars, and much more. Click here to view the collection on Amazon.
fox17.com
Nonprofit will help Nashville veterans experiencing homelessness get housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit, Community Solutions, announced a new project that will include housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jaha Martin, a social worker at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, says this new housing project will save lives. “What we have learned through housing is that it does...
fox17.com
Kane Brown's 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour includes Nashville stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music star Kane Brown is set to perform at Bridgestone Arena next year. The multi-platinum singer's "Drunk or Dreaming" tour includes a Nashville stop on March 31. It'll mark his first solo headlining show at Bridgestone. His tour includes an international leg that kicks...
fox17.com
Nashville SC hosts first-ever 'Singles Night' with former Bachelorette contestant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville SC will host their first-ever "Singles Night" Wednesday with a former Bachelorette contestant adding to the event. Connor Brennan, a Nashvillian himself, is also a former contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Brennan will emcee at the Nashville SC game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Colorado Rapids.
