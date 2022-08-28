CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After shots were fired after a Clarksville football game, the school district has announced new policies for spectators. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools System (CMCSC) says that they strongly believe in the importance of interscholastic athletic events and welcoming the community onto our campuses. However, providing a safe and secure environment on our campuses must always be the top priority.

