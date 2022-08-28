ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville police investigating 3 separate shootings in 10 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating three different shootings that occurred within a 10-hour span, one of which was deadly. Here's what we know so far. SEALEY DRIVE. Police were called to an apartment on Sealey Drive around 6:35 a.m. Thursday in response to a body...
Police: One person killed in Jefferson Street shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a shooting early Wednesday, Metro Nashville Police report. Police say the shooting happened on Jefferson Street and Dr. DB Todd Blvd around 8:30 a.m. at Paul's Market. The victim was drove himself to General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the...
Murfreesboro police investigating shooting on W. Molloy Lane

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overnight shooting in Murfreesboro is under investigation, police report. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to the 1500 block of W. Molloy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police tell FOX 17 News a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
Crime & Safety
Smyrna gas station clerk shot dead during attempted robbery, suspect arrested

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — (UPDATE): A man has been charged for the death of a Smyrna gas station clerk on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Keanthony Williams. He is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first degree murder of 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson, according to the Town of Smyrna.
Metro Police arrest man after months long drug investigation into fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A months long investigation into fentanyl distribution led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man Monday. Midtown Hills Precinct undercover detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents executed a search warrant of his Madison apartment and recovered items from his vehicle which led to officers recovering more than two ounces of fentanyl, 359 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of cocaine, one handgun and $131,529 cash, according to Metro Police.
Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff sworn-in to a historic sixth term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville-Davidson County Sherriff Daron Hall was sworn-in to a historic sixth term Thursday morning. Sheriff Hall became the youngest person elected sheriff in Metropolitan Government and is now the longest serving. Hall made a mark throughout his criminal justice career by bringing into focus the...
Clarksville-Montgomery schools update policies after shots fired at football game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After shots were fired after a Clarksville football game, the school district has announced new policies for spectators. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools System (CMCSC) says that they strongly believe in the importance of interscholastic athletic events and welcoming the community onto our campuses. However, providing a safe and secure environment on our campuses must always be the top priority.
Metro Homeless Impact Division searches for new interim director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Assistant Director of Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) April Calvin will now takeover as the interim director of the department. The news comes as the now-former interim director, Jay Servais, will now work at Nashville Fire Department (NFD). MHID is still conducting a nationwide search...
Nonprofit will help Nashville veterans experiencing homelessness get housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit, Community Solutions, announced a new project that will include housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. Jaha Martin, a social worker at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, says this new housing project will save lives. “What we have learned through housing is that it does...
Kane Brown's 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour includes Nashville stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music star Kane Brown is set to perform at Bridgestone Arena next year. The multi-platinum singer's "Drunk or Dreaming" tour includes a Nashville stop on March 31. It'll mark his first solo headlining show at Bridgestone. His tour includes an international leg that kicks...
Nashville SC hosts first-ever 'Singles Night' with former Bachelorette contestant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville SC will host their first-ever "Singles Night" Wednesday with a former Bachelorette contestant adding to the event. Connor Brennan, a Nashvillian himself, is also a former contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Brennan will emcee at the Nashville SC game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Colorado Rapids.
