Vincennes Man Arrested on Daviess County Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Vincennes man Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Driving while Being a Habitual Traffic Offender for Life, and Resisting Law Enforcement. 53-year-old Stephen Hart is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 157 inmates were being held in the security...
Child Molesting Charge Filed Against Linton Man
A Linton mini-golf course owner faces child molestation charges. The accusation was filed against Mark Taylor; he is charged with inappropriate communication with a child. Police say a family friend of the alleged teenage victim icame forward about an incident from earlier this year. They said the 13-year-old made accusations of inappropriate touching. Taylor denied the accusations when questioned by police. Taylor and his wife own the mini-golf course in Linton.
Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village Treatment Facility to Close
Workforce issues are causing the imminent closure of the treatment facility for the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village. The facility is located on Theobold Lane on the south edge of Vincennes; it has been used to treat children and teens in need in both the area, and across Indiana. Village...
Isaiah 1:17 House Underway in Service MIssion
The Isaiah 1:17 House is now open for use by displaced children from various legal actions. The facility is a stop-over place for kids while they find an alternative to their previous home. Isaiah 1:17 director Jacqueline Cunningham says all the fixtures and other creature comforts result from various community...
Flag Planting Planned by VU to Honor 9/11 Victims
Vincennes University will hold a flag planting next week to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks nearly eleven years ago. The attacks on the nation happened on September 11th, 2001. VU officials will place 3,000 flags behind the Clark residence hall, in front of Second Street. The ceremony will...
Wayne Holscher, 69, Vincennes
Just five days short of his 41st wedding anniversary, Wayne Paul Holscher, 69 of Vincennes, left this world for his heavenly home. At Wayne’s side was his wife, Tammie (McCarter) Holscher, who he wed on August 29, 1981, and his two children, Nicholas Holscher, Jeanmarie (Ryan) Hoke, and family friend Ashley Ruppel.
Mayor Yochum Believes Vincennes 2023 Budget is Workable
The City of Vincennes is finalizing its budget proposal for the coming year — and Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is confident it is a good one. Mayor Yochum says his department heads have brought him reasonable figures for 2023. Even though fuel costs are a big worry, Mayor Yochum gives an even bigger expense worry for the next year to be utility cost.
Shirley Horrall, 87, Vincennes
Shirley Horrall, 87, entered into enteral rest on Monday, August 29, 2022, with her family at her side. Shirley was born on August 18, 1935, to Beatrice and Claude Spralding, Sr. in Popular Bluff, Missouri. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Shirley graduated from Lincoln High School (1952),...
Four Running for Two Spots on VCSC Board
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board in November. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challengers Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
South Knox, Rivet Volleyball “Playing for a Purpose” Tonight
On the local scene today….South Knox will play at Vincennes Rivet in high school volleyball action. Its playing for a purpose night at Holscher gymnasium with all money raised thru shirt sales, food and a silent auction will be put in a special account at Good Samaritan Hospital . The funds will be distributed thru the GSH foundation for those in financial need in their battle against cancer. There will be a very special ceremony prior to the varsity match honoring those who have battled cancer over the years and a remembrance of those who have lost the fight. You can watch the ceremony live and the varsity match at 6:30 on waovam.com.
SBA Loan Center Set in Washington for Late July Flooding Assistance
Businesses and residents in Daviess County and the surrounding counties of Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike may qualify for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th. Beginning today, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center...
Elizabeth Ann Moody, 82, Oaktown
Elizabeth went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022. She was the daughter of Harold (Shorty) and Nellie Archer Meeks. She was born on August 30, 1940. Tib was married to Harold Junior Moody on November 21,1964. They were happily married for 56 years until his passing on December 10,2020.
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/1
The Lincoln Volleyball team beat Wood Mmorial 3-0. Ari Gerkin paced Lincoln with 11 kills. Faith Fleetwood added eight. Allyson Beckhort had 16 digs with Amya Woodall chipping in with 15 points. McKenna Hendson recorded 17 assits. Lincoln won the JV contest 2-0. Cynthia Memering hsd nine assists while Ellie Blue five kills.
A WNBA Honor Comes to Princeton’s Jackie Young
Former Princeton High School and Notre Dame Basketball standout Jackie Young was named as this seasons most improved player in the WNBA. Young raised her scoring average from 12 points a game to nearly 16 while helping lead Las Vegas to a franchise record of 26 wins and best mark in the league.
