The greater Portland area and much of the Willamette Valley is under an air quality advisory Thursday due to elevated levels of ozone, pollution, or smog. The DEQ and the National Weather Service warned of possible “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels of smog resulting from forecast conditions, hot temperatures, and low winds. Air quality was still in the “good” range early Thursday, but conditions may change. The DEQ warned on its website that “air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.” The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO