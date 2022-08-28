Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
DEQ warns of possible unhealthy air Thursday throughout the metro area
The greater Portland area and much of the Willamette Valley is under an air quality advisory Thursday due to elevated levels of ozone, pollution, or smog. The DEQ and the National Weather Service warned of possible “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels of smog resulting from forecast conditions, hot temperatures, and low winds. Air quality was still in the “good” range early Thursday, but conditions may change. The DEQ warned on its website that “air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.” The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.
First day of Portland Public Schools new year comes during a one-day heat spell Tuesday
Portland’s one-day heat advisory happens to fall on the first day of school for more than 44,000 Portland Public School District students. The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says daytime high temperatures of 95-100 are possible all over the...
Old Farmer’s Almanac shares its winter outlook for Pacific Northwest
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for the 2022-2023 season. According to North America’s oldest continuously published periodical, winter will be mild and a little dry for much of the Pacific Northwest.
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
Amtrak passenger trains between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., will restart this month after COVID-19 hiatus
Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously. Amtrak suspended service on the route to Canada about two years ago when the coronavirus pandemic started and the countries’ borders were closed.
Photos: Downtown Portland explosion destroys food cart, shatters windows
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosion early Sunday morning rocked an entire city block in downtown Portland, destroying a food cart that shattered windows and scattered debris in a wide swath. Calls began coming in at around 3:40 am, Portland police said. The explosion caused damage to the food cart as well as many windows […]
Portland area homelessness tax houses 1,600 in its first year
For six years, Donna Farrar experienced both homelessness and housing instability in Portland area suburbs, moving between living on the street with just the clothes on her back to staying at a friend’s home for free following her divorce. It wasn’t until she severely fractured bones in her right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Julie Mancini, who helped build Portland’s reputation as a book-lover’s paradise, dies at 73
Julie Mancini, who made a major mark on the Portland cultural scene thanks to her pioneering work with such organizations as Literary Arts, Mercy Corps, and the Writers in the Schools program, died Monday, Aug. 29, at the age of 73. Mancini’s eldest son, Peter Bromka, said the cause of...
Oregon wine industry says goodbye to Russ Rainey, Evesham Wood co-founder
Russell Alan “Russ” Rainey of Evesham Wood Vineyard and Winery was laid to rest at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Salem on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Willamette Valley wine industry has lost one of its most-vital voices. Rainey was born in Monroe, Louisiana, to Dr. Oliver Charles...
KGW
PGE shuts down power to Salem neighborhood during 90-degree heat
The outage was expected to last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were working to install underground wire.
Portland Timbers earn chaotic 2-1 road win over Austin FC
It can sometimes get weird during midweek MLS matches, and after a nearly two-hour lightning delay followed by a chaotic, breakneck match Wednesday, the Portland Timbers escaped a rain-soaked pitch in Austin with a 2-1 win over Austin FC to stay firmly in the playoff hunt. The win temporarily moves...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Darcelle’s Le Femme Magnifique Pageant will crown the ‘most glamorous international female impersonator’ this weekend
This weekend Portland’s Darcelle XV will help crown the “most glamorous international female impersonator” at the Convention Center as the culmination of the 40th Le Femme Magnifique Pageant. The theme of this year’s event is “Come to Paris, the city of love.”. Le Femme Magnifique...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Micron chooses Boise for $15 billion chip factory
Micron Technology announced Thursday it will build a $15 billion computer chip fabrication plant near its headquarters in Boise, the latest in a string of new semiconductor factories being built around the U.S. Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and only U.S.-based memory chip producer, said the Boise...
Vancouver woman shocked to see bear in her driveway
A Vancouver woman said she had to look three times at the video feed from her surveillance video before she actually believed there was a bear in her yard.
KATU.com
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
Portland street takeover: Squealing tires, gunshots
Three people were shot at a street takeover in Portland Sunday night at the same time police were responding to different shootings across the city.
opb.org
How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown
Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
1 dead in shooting in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood
A man was shot and killed in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, police said.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0