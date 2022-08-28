ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEQ warns of possible unhealthy air Thursday throughout the metro area

The greater Portland area and much of the Willamette Valley is under an air quality advisory Thursday due to elevated levels of ozone, pollution, or smog. The DEQ and the National Weather Service warned of possible “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels of smog resulting from forecast conditions, hot temperatures, and low winds. Air quality was still in the “good” range early Thursday, but conditions may change. The DEQ warned on its website that “air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.” The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
Portland Timbers earn chaotic 2-1 road win over Austin FC

It can sometimes get weird during midweek MLS matches, and after a nearly two-hour lightning delay followed by a chaotic, breakneck match Wednesday, the Portland Timbers escaped a rain-soaked pitch in Austin with a 2-1 win over Austin FC to stay firmly in the playoff hunt. The win temporarily moves...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Micron chooses Boise for $15 billion chip factory

Micron Technology announced Thursday it will build a $15 billion computer chip fabrication plant near its headquarters in Boise, the latest in a string of new semiconductor factories being built around the U.S. Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and only U.S.-based memory chip producer, said the Boise...
How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown

Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
