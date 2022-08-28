As a Mets I’m very appreciative of what Steve Cohen has done for the franchise. He cares about the team, the history and the results on the field. He isn’t Jerry Jones as he seems to be more interested in hiring people who know the game to do the day to day work in running the team. It was good to see all the great players from the past back for old timers day and retiring Willie’s number was the icing on the cake. I look forward to the day the Mets retire Wright’s number 5 and Gary Cater’s number 8. Let’s Go Mets!
This was long overdue; the Wilpons turned their back on the team's past, they acted as if it was no big deal but Fred had no problem waxing poetic about the Brooklyn Dodgers, a team that abandoned Brooklyn & breaking Fred's heart for sure... Thank you Steve Cohen, thank you for giving the fans hope..
