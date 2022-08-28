Read full article on original website
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.
One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired. The...
One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting near dog park on Dalrymple, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting injury Wednesday night near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a picnic table area near the park. One person was reported shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman. The extent of...
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting early Wednesday morning allegedly left two people injured on North Foster Drive, officials say. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded near Winbourne Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting that is "believed to involve two victims." The victims' injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
18-year-old dies in crash; detectives believe he ran stop sign and hit another vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old is dead after allegedly running through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said Bryan Martinez died from the injuries he suffered in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Detectives said the crash happened at...
Taxidermied animals, guns, cars uncovered during raid on Baton Rouge home, deputies say
A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said. East Feliciana...
Suspect, 17, arrested in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Lafayette
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in a Wednesday night shooting in Lafayette that killed a 15-year-old boy. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Toulouse Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
1 Person Killed In A Car Wreck in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
A motor vehicle wreck killed one person on Wednesday, at around 8:30 p.m. The car accident occured along the White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the [..]
Woman found in Hiawatha Street ditch died of health issues, not gunshots, police say
A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported. In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed...
Shots fired in St. Mary Parish, one suspect arrested, one still being sought
Morgan City Police Department responded to responded to the area of Egle Street in Shannon Homes in regard to reports of shots being fired just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. As a precaution, authorities issued a lockdown for local schools in the area. According to reports, Tiara Knighten and Tieka Junifer,...
18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose
TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw.
One killed in N. Sherwood Forest area crash, a second person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deadly crash in the North Sherwood Forest area claimed one person’s life and left a second person injured Wednesday (August 31) night, officials say. The crash reportedly occurred shortly before 9 p.m. within the 10400 block of White Oak Drive, which is...
Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months
BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
3 people hurt in shootout near Scotland Ave. liquor store plagued by violence, police say
Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after two groups of young men opened fire at one another in Baton Rouge's Scotlandville neighborhood, a city police spokesman said. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge Police...
Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive. The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side. No serious injuries were reported. No other information was immediately...
3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
