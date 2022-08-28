Luzerne County girl fatally shot

Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m.

Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

Meyers was arrested and charged as an adult with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned and taken to the Luzerne County prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in front of District Judge Michael Vough.

