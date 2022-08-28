ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles Receiver Pays Tribute to Allen Iverson

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGM3r_0hYgg1Qs00

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown wore 76ers jersey and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After today, the 2022 NFL preseason will be in the books. But luckily for fans, football season is just getting started. And so is our coverage of what the pros are wearing off the field.

So far, we have declared Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts the reigning champ of pregame outfits. But his teammate, A.J. Brown, is making a run at the title. The Pro Bowl receiver rolled up to last night's preseason game in Miami repping the City of Brotherly Love.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As you can see in the Instagram post above, Brown rocked a Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson jersey, Nike woven shorts, and a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The 25-year-old knows how to endear himself to a new fanbase and catch the attention of FanNation Kicks . Below is all how you can copy the look.

How To Get The Outfit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tA9lh_0hYgg1Qs00
1997-98 Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson Jersey.

Mitchell & Ness

Allen Iverson Jersey

Thanks to Mitchell & Ness, fans of all age groups can go back in time and purchase everything they wanted as kids. For example, Philly fans can pick up a Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson Jersey from the 1997-98 season in two styles.

The authentic jersey costs $225 and is sold out in most sizes. Luckily, the swingman version of the jersey is only $130 and is available in every size.

Nike Woven Shorts

Nike woven shorts are perfect for any day above 60 degrees. Not only do the sportswear shorts only cost $50, but they are available in ten different colors. Easy on the wallet and easy on the eyes.

Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

We cover a lot of expensive shoes here at FanNation Kicks , but the best footwear is affordable. That is why we love to see Brown wearing an all-white pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows.

The OG basketball shoes cost $110 on Nike's website and can easily be found for less in other locations. Men can wear these shoes on almost any occasion without getting judged.

Recommended For You

CeeDee Lamb Wears Air Jordan 4s During Game

Travis Kelce Wears Jordan 1 x Travis Scott

Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Expensive LV Nikes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Allen Iverson
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoes#Nike Sportswear#American Football#Nike Air Force#Mitchell Ness
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles give up on former 1st-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a former first-round pick. The Eagles on Wednesday traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles will receive a pair of draft picks in exchange. They’re getting a 2023 7th-round pick and conditional 2024 4th-round pick in return. Whatever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Yardbarker

Former Alabama CB Josh Jobe makes Eagles’ 53-man roster for 2022 regular season

A toe injury limited his production for Alabama in 2021, but Josh Jobe received great news Tuesday. As a Crimson Tide alum, the South Florida native made the 53-man roster for the Philadelphia Eagles. He did not get selected in the recent NFL Draft, but Philadelphia signed him as an undrafted free agent. Jobe pushed hard in the offseason and performed well enough in training camp to earn a spot on the team. According to the Eagles’ Twitter account, Jobe made the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
154
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy