Joey D
4d ago
Another big waste of money and resources the bus system works just fine the traffic on the Blvd is already hectic can u imagine what it would be like with years of construction to build a subway
Pedro Dixon-Queeman
3d ago
I were told due to the various creeks and streams that criss crosses the Blvd. it would unsafe to dig tunnels. I suggested a monorail 🚝 type of system. less construction 🚧 mess. less traffic congestion, traveling above ground is a lot safer that people would enjoy. Greeny would be intact making every one happy. Wishing digging good luck be safe. I like the stops. I am sure more would be added as needed. God Bless.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
fox29.com
2022 Made in America Festival: Philadelphia announces road closures, parking restrictions ahead of event
PHILADELPHIA - As the City of Philadelphia prepares to welcome thousands of visitors to the area for the 2022 Made in America Festival, officials have released information on road closures and other important details ahead of the Labor Day weekend event. The two-day event will take place on Saturday, September...
It’s a Parking Meter Bonanza in Upper Darby
Image via Victor Fiorillo, Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby, drivers have a chance to be penny-wise and quarter-foolish. Apparently, sometime in the middle of 2021, people discovered that some Upper Darby parking meters would take pennies instead of quarters, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Two Shot, in Critical Condition in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for...
NBC Philadelphia
Triple Shooting Outside Philly School Leaves Teen Hurt, Bullet in School
Léelo en español aquí. A teenage boy, a woman and a man were shot when at least two gunmen -- one with a rifle -- opened fire in the schoolyard of a Philadelphia elementary school overnight, Philadelphia police said. At least one bullet went into the empty school.
fox29.com
School bus services cut for some Philadelphia archdiocese students
PHILADELPHIA - Just days before the new academic year, parents of students who attend Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools were enraged to learn that school bus services were cut for 7th and 8th grade students. Instead, students will get a transportation pass from the City of Philadelphia to access public buses...
msn.com
A Roosevelt Boulevard subway got an airing in a public meeting. The idea seems to have momentum.
Northeast Philadelphians have heard about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway for so long it’s become a kind of dog-eared civic myth. It’ll never happen, many have figured. “It’s always been floating in the ether here,” said Dan Trubman, a transit advocate whose father grew up in the Northeast. “The subway seems to come up every 20 years.”
2 men shot while outside friend's house in Southwest Philadelphia
Both victims, who are in their 20s, say they were sitting on the front porch of a friend's house when shots rang out.
Two of Philadelphia’s Rooftop Bars Were Just Named the Best In the Country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
PhillyBite
Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia
- In Philadelphia, there are many options for steak lovers. You're sure to find a steakhouse that suits your tastes, from upscale to down-home. A good steakhouse will satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more. Below are some of our staff picks of The Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly...
2 men found shot in the head inside home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia
Police say the victims are in their late teens or early 20s.
MSC Francesca sets new record at Port of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new record was set on Tuesday at the Port of Philadelphia. The MSC Francesca is the longest container vessel.It arrived just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.The vessel is 1,093 feet long.It was built 14 years ago and sails under the flag of Panama.
gridphilly.com
The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars
In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
Jollibee is FINALLY Opening in Philadelphia This Week
The highly anticipated opening of the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is finally coming to the Philadelphia region!. In fact, the chain will open its first location in the ENTIRE state of Pennsylvania on Friday (September 2, 2022). The new fast food restaurant will open at 7340 Bustleton Ave in the...
PhillyBite
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia
- Bagel and coffee lovers, get ready! Glu Hospitality is turning a pandemic pivot into a major brand expansion. Bagels and Co. opened one year ago in Northern Liberties. The popular bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli hot spot now announces not one, not two, but six new locations. Six New...
Sneak peek of 2022 Hero Thrill Show underway in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood Wednesday, you'll get a sneak preview of this year's Hero Thrill Show. It started at noon on Market Street between 18th and 19th Streets. The Hero Thrill Show raises money to fund education for families of police and firefighters who died in the line of duty. "These riders are active duty Philadelphia police officers. They're going to raise money on the 10th to send the children of police officers and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty to college," said Jimmy Binns, President and CEO of the Hero Thrill Show.Binns tells Eyewitness News the event started in 1954. The real show is on Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. Click here for more information.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse
The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
fox29.com
Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Brotherly Love may not be so loving to others, according to a study conducted by Preply. "For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common," the language learning website said. "Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place."
