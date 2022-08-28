Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school football (Week 2)

From Avon’s Jakorion Caffey to Medina's Danny Stoddard, there were several big-time high school football performances across the state of Ohio

Here are some stars from week two football games across Ohio.

If you know of a top performance we should include or to nominate a performance in future weeks, please send an email to ryan@scorebooklive.com .

Jakorion Caffey, Avon

The junior running back had 26 carries for 298 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-42 win over Medina.

Cody Coontz, Rootstown

The senior running back had 242 yards rushing on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 25-22 win over Champion.

Will Cooper, Thomas Worthington

In a 38-0 win over Worthington Kilbourne, Cooper completed 26 passes for 393 yards and five touchdown passes.

Ty Hurst, Tallmadge

The senior quarterback threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-6 win over Akron Ellet. He now holds the school record for touchdown passes in a career with 63.

Robby Klockner, Green

The senior signal-caller threw for 444 yards and five touchdown passes, while adding another score on the ground in a 51-41 win over North Olmsted.

Logan Lesch, Sandusky Perkins

The junior quarterback completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 478 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-41 overtime win over Elyria Catholic. e threw for four touchdowns and ran for anther.

Jordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller

The junior running back ran for 199 yards and touchdown runs of 53 and 47 yards in a 28-3 win over Louisville Trinity (Kentucky).

Sean Martin, St. Ignatius

The junior scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the third overtime, in a 26-20 win over Mentor. He also played a big role on defense with an interception that set up his game-tying score.

Zach Olechnowicz, Revere

He rushed for 228 yards and three scores on 33 carries in a 28-21 win over Eastlake North. He also had a game-clinching interception to secure the victory.

DaOne Owens, Copley

The quarterback accounted for five touchdowns for the Comets in a 49-26 win over Akron Firestone. He threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 129 yards rushing and a pair of scores.

Brayden Richards, Perry

The do-everything guy for Perry scored five touchdowns and a helped convert a pair of 2-point conversions in a 60-32 win over Kenston. He had two touchdown runs, two touchdown receptions and a punt return for a touchdown. He totaled over 200 yards of offense in the game.

Griffin Scalf, Anderson

The senior quarterback threw for 466 yards and four touchdown passes in a 42-0 win over Loveland. He also added a rushing touchdown in the victory.

Brennen Schramm, Medina

The favorite target of last year’s Mr. Football in Ohio, Drew Allar, Schramm has become the same for new quarterback Danny Stoddard. Schramm had 16 catches for 298 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-42 loss to Avon.

Connor Smith, Gibsonburg

In a 61-13 win over Woodmere, Smith accounted for over 200 yards of offense and five scores. He rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries and had a 27-yard touchdown catch.

Danny Stoddard, Medina

In a 43-42 loss to Avon, Stoddard put himself in the OHSAA record books with 620 yards passing and six touchdown tosses. His 620 yards puts him unofficially sixth all-time in OHSAA history for a single game.