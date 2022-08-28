Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Take the over or under on KU Jayhawks football wins? Our game-by-game predictions
Oddsmakers have set the over-under in victories for Kansas’ football team at 2.5 entering the 2022 season. Translated … those who bet over need the Jayhawks to win three games to collect at their favorite sportsbook. Those who bet the under will cash in if the Jayhawks claim, two, one or zero wins.
Wichita Eagle
Why K-State Wildcats football could (should?) exceed expectations this season: podcast
Coming off an 8-5 season with many key starters returning, Kansas State was picked to finish fifth in the Big 12. That should give the Wildcats some motivation heading into their season opener at home on Saturday against South Dakota. If quarterback Adrian Martinez, the Nebraska transfer, can solidify his...
This taco chain started in Wichita 62 years ago. As of Sunday, the city is down to one.
One of the last two restaurants is now permanently closed.
Wichita Eagle
Retrial for Dana Chandler in controversial Topeka double murder case ends with no verdict
After a week of deliberations, a Shawnee County jury could not reach a decision Thursday in a Topeka double murder case dating back two decades. The trial of Dana Chandler, accused of killing her ex-husband and his fiancee in 2002, ended with a hung jury, according to observers in the courtroom who spoke to The Star.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Teacher suspended for not using student’s he/him pronouns gets $95K from Kansas district
A Kansas school district agreed to settle a lawsuit after suspending a teacher who had refused to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns due to religious reasons. Attorneys for Pamela Ricard called the settlement a “victory for free speech at public schools.” The Geary County School District, where Ricard was employed as a math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, agreed to pay her $95,000 in damages.
Save yourself a trip: These Wichita-area favorite restaurants are closed through mid-September
The owners say they are saving expenses, giving staff a break and performing maintenance
One dead following early morning shooting in Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Derby Police Department (DPD), one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting Sunday, Aug. 28. Derby police say they responded around 2:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview. One person died as a result of the […]
Three Kansans killed, one injured in crash on Friday, Kansas Highway Patrol says
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
Comments / 0