Bel Aire, KS

Wichita Eagle

Teacher suspended for not using student’s he/him pronouns gets $95K from Kansas district

A Kansas school district agreed to settle a lawsuit after suspending a teacher who had refused to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns due to religious reasons. Attorneys for Pamela Ricard called the settlement a “victory for free speech at public schools.” The Geary County School District, where Ricard was employed as a math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, agreed to pay her $95,000 in damages.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

One dead following early morning shooting in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Derby Police Department (DPD), one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting Sunday, Aug. 28. Derby police say they responded around 2:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview. One person died as a result of the […]
DERBY, KS
