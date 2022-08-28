ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cordeiro rallies San Jose State past Portland State 21-17

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, the second with 1:11 left in the game, and San Jose State rallied to beat Portland State 21-17 in a season opener on Thursday night. Dante Chachere capped a 99-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 12-yard TD pass to Beau Kelly to give Portland State a 17-14 lead with 9:57 remaining. The drive lasted 15 plays and took 7:31 off the clock. Chachere connected with Maclaine Griffin for an 11-yard score to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Spartans answered with touchdowns on back-to-back drives — a 32-yard run by Cordeiro and Cordeiro’s 1-yard TD toss to Sam Olson — to take 14-7 lead into halftime.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Fighting at 40: Older fans take heart in Serena’s success

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine if they could bottle a potion called “Just Serena.”. That was Serena Williams’ succinct, smiling explanation for how she’d managed — at nearly 41, and match-rusty — to defeat the world’s second-ranked player and advance Wednesday to the third round of a U.S. Open that so far, doesn’t feel much like a farewell. “I’m just Serena,” she said, to roaring fans.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Minnesota opens with 38-0 win over Kill, New Mexico State

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jerry Kill’s unexpected return to Minnesota with his rebuilding team was a predictably emotional night for New Mexico State’s new coach. After some apparent reconciliation with P.J. Fleck, Kill was given an up-close reminder that a Gophers program he never wanted to leave is still in pretty good shape. Mo Ibrahim rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota in his seamless comeback from a season-ending injury in the opener a year ago, and Fleck and the Gophers overwhelmed the Aggies 38-0 on Thursday night to spoil a homecoming of sorts for Kill. “I guess I take it as a blessing that I got the opportunity to come back,” said Kill, who had a cordial pregame conversation with Fleck, his former assistant at Northern Illinois of whom he’d been critical in the past.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy