northwestmoinfo.com
DeKalb County I-35 Ramps To Close Tuesday For Resurfacing Project
Following the Labor Day holiday weekend Mo-Dot says there will be more ramp closings on Interstate 35 as crews continue their resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.. As part of that project, crews plan to...
kchi.com
Richmond Man Arrested In Carroll County
A traffic stop in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of a Richmond man Wednesday morning. At about 7:00 am, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Dustin R Odil of Richmond for alleged DWI and failure to pull as far to the right as possible when stopped. Odil was taken to the Ray County Jail, processed, and released.
kttn.com
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
Pennsylvania couple sues contractor in Amtrak train crash
A Pennsylvania couple who were riding on an Amtrak train through Chariton County went it hit a dump truck and derailed have sued the company that operated the truck and its driver, who died in the crash. The post Pennsylvania couple sues contractor in Amtrak train crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for violating protection order
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult. The Trenton Police Department arrested 50-year-old Gary Lee Riddle on August 30th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.
kttn.com
Main Street Trenton to host “Brew Fest” on September 24th
Main Street Trenton will hold Brew Fest in September. Registration will start at The Space in Downtown Trenton on September 24th at 5 pm with the event running from 5 to 8 pm. Participants can explore Downtown while sampling beers at businesses. The night will end with music by Cheap...
kttn.com
Bethany man faces charges of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle
A Bethany man faces felony charges after he allegedly forced entry into a Bethany residence and drove a pickup truck without permission August 29th. Thirty three year old Douglas Abram Dennis has been charged with second degree burglary and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for court August 31st.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kttn.com
Audio: New owner says more businesses are renting space at Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton
More businesses have started moving into the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton since a man from Blue Springs purchased the property a few months ago. Owner Jason Lassiter says Pet Central recently moved into a space at the shopping center. Dunkin’s Liquidation has also expanded. Work is being done...
kttn.com
Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6
A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
kttn.com
Audio: Trenton Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Jailbreak Poker Run on September 10th
Motorcycles, classic cars and trucks, and other vehicles are welcome to participate in the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next week. Registration will start September 10th at 9 am on Eighth Street between the courthouse in Trenton and the former Grundy County Jail, which is now the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The ride will begin at 10 am.
kttn.com
Minnesota man arrested on DWI allegation in Caldwell County
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amboy, Minnesota man in Livingston County on Thursday afternoon, September 1st on two allegations. Forty-three-year-old Wesley Swyers was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
ktvo.com
Bond revoked for northeast Missouri man facing multiple charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Bond for a northeast Missouri man has been revoked and he was taken into custody earlier this week. David Edgar Durbin, 45, of Unionville, was arrested by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault third degree, armed criminal action,...
algonaradio.com
Multiple People Injured in Weekend Accident
–Multiple injuries were reported following a 2-vehicle accident west of Algona Saturday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri was southbound on 90th avenue, about 2 miles west of Algona, just after 7:30 PM. The accident report states that Coffelt’s Ford Edge failed to stop at the intersection with County Road B40, and collided with a westbound 2011 Chrysler 200, driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
kttn.com
Tow truck driver dies at the scene of an accident in Gentry County
The owner of a tow truck died Monday afternoon at the scene of a single vehicle accident in Gentry County. Sixty-two-year-old Roger Smith of Albany was pronounced dead at the scene, five miles west of Albany. The tow truck was eastbound on Highway 136 when the front driver’s side tire...
kttn.com
Heritage Days to be held in Jamesport beginning September 23rd
Jamesport’s Heritage Days will be held on September 23rd and 24th. Most of the activities will be at the Spillman Event Center. Activities will be available on both days from 9 to 4 o’clock. They will include a craft show, retail market, kettle corn, and other food, fall décor, antiques, and a flea market on both days.
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Identify Body Found Early July in Trenton
Authorities have identified a body found July 9 in Trenton at 431 West 11th Street. Reports say the Grundy County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder. Regional Radio previously reported 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen faces a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse in the matter.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Crash Near Altamont
A three-vehicle crash near Altamont Monday morning left two drivers with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 63-year-old Marc R Stuva of Holden and 50-year-old William E Loucks of Gallatin were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of Moderate Injuries following the crash at about 11:20 am, on Missouri Highway 6 at 180th. According to the report, Stuva was westbound and making a left turn onto Highway 6, when he was struck from behind by a westbound semi, driven by 28-year-old Garrett A Thompson of Trenton. The Stuva vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the Loucks vehicle. Thompson was not injured.
