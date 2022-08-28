Motorcycles, classic cars and trucks, and other vehicles are welcome to participate in the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next week. Registration will start September 10th at 9 am on Eighth Street between the courthouse in Trenton and the former Grundy County Jail, which is now the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The ride will begin at 10 am.

TRENTON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO