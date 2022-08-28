Read full article on original website
Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County
WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
WWMT
Body found in drainpipe confirmed to be missing Coopersville man
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Nearly three weeks after a Coopersville man went missing, construction workers found his body in a drainpipe, police said. An autopsy. performed Wednesday, identified the body to be Erik Johnson, 28, of Coopersville, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The cause of death is still...
Woman dies after being struck by car in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — A Grand Rapids woman was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Walker. Police say the woman, 71, was crossing Lake Michigan Drive on a motorized scooter when she was hit by a westbound car. Westbound traffic had a green light at the time of the crash, according to investigators.
Grand Rapids resident, 71, killed while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in electric wheelchair
WALKER, MI -- A 71-year-old Grand Rapids resident has died after attempting to cross Lake Michigan Drive in an electric wheelchair Thursday morning. The victim was fatally struck by a vehicle. Walker police officials say the fatal crash happened just before 8 a.m. Sept. 1 on Lake Michigan Drive near...
Fox17
14-year-old one of 2 shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. One of the victims is a 14-year-old, dispatch also confirmed. The age of the second victim is still unknown. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue, said authorities. Multiple people were taken...
Sheriff: Teens identified, accused of robbing Ottawa Co. church
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified three teenage suspects who are accused of stealing from a church two nights in a row.
WWMT
Body found in drainpipe suspected to be man from Coopersville
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The body of Erik Johnson, 28, from Coopersville is believed to be found in a drainpipe from a storm sewer Tuesday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Construction workers located the body near Center Street and Sunset Street in Coopersville. The body was...
WWMT
Gobles man killed in pedestrian crash
GOBLES, Mich. — A Gobles man was killed after being hit by a car on the side of the road in Bloomingdale Township Tuesday. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mill Lake Road, west of M-40 Highway, according to Michigan State Police. Dennis Hale, 59, was standing by...
Southwest Michigan man, 59, dies after being hit by car on roadside
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — A 59-year-old Gobles man was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle while he was standing on the side of a Van Buren County road, police say. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a fatal...
Headed up north for Labor Day? See what construction zones remain active
In anticipation of holiday travelers, orange barrels and lane restrictions will be moved from construction projects across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pause construction on 96 of 162 projects to ease traffic during Labor Day weekend. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept....
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responds to three-car crash in Coopersville
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-car personal injury crash in Coopersville on Tuesday at around 2:45 p.m.
Police look for man after missing woman found dead
After the body of a missing Plainfield Township woman was found in Wyoming, police are looking for a person of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation.
WWMT
Missing woman found shot to death in Wyoming apartment
WYOMING, Mich. — The death of a 33-year-old Grand Rapids area woman, who went missing over a week ago, is being investigated as a homicide. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found shot to death inside the Wyoming apartment of a man police are considering a person of interest in Schmidt's homicide, detectives said Wednesday.
Man suffers serious injuries after boat collides with Holland pier
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is hospitalized after crashing a boat into a pier in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police say a 43-year-old man from Zeeland was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat while approaching the pier in Holland. The man then turned east and collided with the end of the south pier.
whtc.com
Scheduled Lakewood Boulevard Railroad Crossing Work Delayed
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Motorists on Holland’s North Side are getting a little respite from road construction headaches. Officials of CSX Railroad notified the Ottawa County Road Commission on Wednesday that the scheduled renovation of the rail crossing of Lakewood Boulevard between Beeline Road and Douglas Avenue has been pushed back a week. Originally slated to begin next Tuesday, September 6th, the new starting date for the week-long project is now on Monday, September 12th. The crossing is part of the spur line that primarily hauls coal to the Campbell Power Plant in Port Sheldon. No reason was given as to why this project has been rescheduled.
WWMT
Nurse accused of not reporting medication mix-up at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nurse in Grand Rapids was charged with a four-year felony after allegedly not reporting a mix-up in medication. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Firearms uptick: Sheriff's...
WWMT
Grand Rapids Fire launches cadet program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you want to learn the ins and outs of being a Grand Rapids firefighter?. The fire department launched a 12-month, work-study cadet program to provide fire and medical training to high school graduates, city officials said. Controlling violence: Grand Rapids Police to host gun...
Crews free driver from vehicle following collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – Three people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash after one driver failed to yield at an intersection, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 8:59 a.m. report of an injury crash on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Identity of Holland Man Struck & Killed by Vehicle While Crossing US-31 Disclosed
HOLLAND TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 29, 2022) – The identity of a 39-year-old Holland man who lost his life after being struck while attempting to cross US-31 on Holland’s North Side on Saturday evening has been disclosed. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other...
WWMT
Fed Ex driver in Portage attacked, called racial slurs
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could face criminal charges after he allegedly used racial slurs and attacked a FedEx driver while delivering packages. The driver, Tirrell Lipsey, shared video from his delivery truck that showed a man attempt to punch Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word.
