HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Motorists on Holland’s North Side are getting a little respite from road construction headaches. Officials of CSX Railroad notified the Ottawa County Road Commission on Wednesday that the scheduled renovation of the rail crossing of Lakewood Boulevard between Beeline Road and Douglas Avenue has been pushed back a week. Originally slated to begin next Tuesday, September 6th, the new starting date for the week-long project is now on Monday, September 12th. The crossing is part of the spur line that primarily hauls coal to the Campbell Power Plant in Port Sheldon. No reason was given as to why this project has been rescheduled.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO