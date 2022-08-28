ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County

WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
Body found in drainpipe confirmed to be missing Coopersville man

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Nearly three weeks after a Coopersville man went missing, construction workers found his body in a drainpipe, police said. An autopsy. performed Wednesday, identified the body to be Erik Johnson, 28, of Coopersville, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The cause of death is still...
Woman dies after being struck by car in Walker

WALKER, Michigan — A Grand Rapids woman was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Walker. Police say the woman, 71, was crossing Lake Michigan Drive on a motorized scooter when she was hit by a westbound car. Westbound traffic had a green light at the time of the crash, according to investigators.
14-year-old one of 2 shot in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. One of the victims is a 14-year-old, dispatch also confirmed. The age of the second victim is still unknown. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue, said authorities. Multiple people were taken...
Body found in drainpipe suspected to be man from Coopersville

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The body of Erik Johnson, 28, from Coopersville is believed to be found in a drainpipe from a storm sewer Tuesday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Construction workers located the body near Center Street and Sunset Street in Coopersville. The body was...
Gobles man killed in pedestrian crash

GOBLES, Mich. — A Gobles man was killed after being hit by a car on the side of the road in Bloomingdale Township Tuesday. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mill Lake Road, west of M-40 Highway, according to Michigan State Police. Dennis Hale, 59, was standing by...
Missing woman found shot to death in Wyoming apartment

WYOMING, Mich. — The death of a 33-year-old Grand Rapids area woman, who went missing over a week ago, is being investigated as a homicide. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found shot to death inside the Wyoming apartment of a man police are considering a person of interest in Schmidt's homicide, detectives said Wednesday.
Scheduled Lakewood Boulevard Railroad Crossing Work Delayed

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Motorists on Holland’s North Side are getting a little respite from road construction headaches. Officials of CSX Railroad notified the Ottawa County Road Commission on Wednesday that the scheduled renovation of the rail crossing of Lakewood Boulevard between Beeline Road and Douglas Avenue has been pushed back a week. Originally slated to begin next Tuesday, September 6th, the new starting date for the week-long project is now on Monday, September 12th. The crossing is part of the spur line that primarily hauls coal to the Campbell Power Plant in Port Sheldon. No reason was given as to why this project has been rescheduled.
Grand Rapids Fire launches cadet program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you want to learn the ins and outs of being a Grand Rapids firefighter?. The fire department launched a 12-month, work-study cadet program to provide fire and medical training to high school graduates, city officials said. Controlling violence: Grand Rapids Police to host gun...
Fed Ex driver in Portage attacked, called racial slurs

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could face criminal charges after he allegedly used racial slurs and attacked a FedEx driver while delivering packages. The driver, Tirrell Lipsey, shared video from his delivery truck that showed a man attempt to punch Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word.
