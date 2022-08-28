ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kttn.com

Minnesota man arrested on DWI allegation in Caldwell County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amboy, Minnesota man in Livingston County on Thursday afternoon, September 1st on two allegations. Forty-three-year-old Wesley Swyers was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Bond revoked for northeast Missouri man facing multiple charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Bond for a northeast Missouri man has been revoked and he was taken into custody earlier this week. David Edgar Durbin, 45, of Unionville, was arrested by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault third degree, armed criminal action,...
UNIONVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Richmond Man Arrested In Carroll County

A traffic stop in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of a Richmond man Wednesday morning. At about 7:00 am, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Dustin R Odil of Richmond for alleged DWI and failure to pull as far to the right as possible when stopped. Odil was taken to the Ray County Jail, processed, and released.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Caldwell County Judge & Prosecutor Assigned Chillicothe Officer’s Case

A special Prosecutor and a Judge from outside Livingston county have been assigned to handle the case against Chillicothe Police Office Joshua Charlton. Charlton was arrested by State Troopers Friday in Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. Livingston county Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested a Special Prosecutor for the case. The...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One-hundred-fifty-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 06:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of McCormick St., of property damage. There was an attempted theft of catalytic converters on a single vehicle. The catalytic converter was damaged but was not stolen. The investigation is continuing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested for violating protection order

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult. The Trenton Police Department arrested 50-year-old Gary Lee Riddle on August 30th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.
TRENTON, MO
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
KOLR10 News

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment

GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
GALLATIN, MO
KMOV

Police: Mother allegedly hire suspects to kidnap, drive son from California to Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made after a duo allegedly took a teenage boy against his will in California to relocate him to the Show-Me State. Shana Gaviola, 35, of Clovis, California and Julio Sandoval, 41, of Piedmont, Missouri, was federally charged with violating a protective order in July 2021. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, the protective order was issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. He lived with his mother and another family in 2020. The teen later petitioned to be emancipated and obtained a domestic violence protection order from her.
CLOVIS, CA

