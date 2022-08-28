Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Minnesota man arrested on DWI allegation in Caldwell County
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amboy, Minnesota man in Livingston County on Thursday afternoon, September 1st on two allegations. Forty-three-year-old Wesley Swyers was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
ktvo.com
Bond revoked for northeast Missouri man facing multiple charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Bond for a northeast Missouri man has been revoked and he was taken into custody earlier this week. David Edgar Durbin, 45, of Unionville, was arrested by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault third degree, armed criminal action,...
kttn.com
Kentucky man sentenced to 16 Years in a Missouri prison for meth trafficking
A Louisville, Kentucky, man was sentenced in federal court for possessing more than two kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a rental vehicle after he was stopped on Interstate 44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 16 years and...
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
kttn.com
Fatalities on Missouri roadways decline compared to same time frame in 2021
Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close. “Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the...
kttn.com
Missouri man involved in two shootings, sentenced to more than 6 years in prison, for illegal firearms
A Missouri man involved in two separate shootings on the same day has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms. Deion D. Alford, 22, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to six years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
Richmond Man Arrested In Carroll County
A traffic stop in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of a Richmond man Wednesday morning. At about 7:00 am, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Dustin R Odil of Richmond for alleged DWI and failure to pull as far to the right as possible when stopped. Odil was taken to the Ray County Jail, processed, and released.
kttn.com
Jury convicts north Missouri man of illegal firearm, who now faces 15 years in prison
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing a firearm. Earl B. Penn, 30, of St. Joseph, was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Penn was in possession of a...
kttn.com
Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
St. Joseph man found guilty of illegal firearm
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man was convicted by a federal trial jury Wednesday of illegally possessing a firearm.
kchi.com
Caldwell County Judge & Prosecutor Assigned Chillicothe Officer’s Case
A special Prosecutor and a Judge from outside Livingston county have been assigned to handle the case against Chillicothe Police Office Joshua Charlton. Charlton was arrested by State Troopers Friday in Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. Livingston county Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested a Special Prosecutor for the case. The...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One-hundred-fifty-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 06:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of McCormick St., of property damage. There was an attempted theft of catalytic converters on a single vehicle. The catalytic converter was damaged but was not stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Man Killed in Missouri When His SUV Was Struck By a Train
There is at least one person who has died after his SUV was struck by a train in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Fox 2 St. Louis is reporting that a man is dead after his SUV was struck by a train near Dwiggins Road and Missouri Highway 94. The train was reportedly traveling east when it collided with the vehicle.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for violating protection order
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult. The Trenton Police Department arrested 50-year-old Gary Lee Riddle on August 30th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
KMOV
Police: Mother allegedly hire suspects to kidnap, drive son from California to Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made after a duo allegedly took a teenage boy against his will in California to relocate him to the Show-Me State. Shana Gaviola, 35, of Clovis, California and Julio Sandoval, 41, of Piedmont, Missouri, was federally charged with violating a protective order in July 2021. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, the protective order was issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. He lived with his mother and another family in 2020. The teen later petitioned to be emancipated and obtained a domestic violence protection order from her.
