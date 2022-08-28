ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

kttn.com

Minnesota man arrested on DWI allegation in Caldwell County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amboy, Minnesota man in Livingston County on Thursday afternoon, September 1st on two allegations. Forty-three-year-old Wesley Swyers was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KMZU

Serious injuries sustained by Belton man in early afternoon accident

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Belton man receives serious injuries in a Buchanan County accident early this afternoon. Highway patrol indicates two southbound traveling vehicles, the first driven by 31-year-old Kevin Owens, and the second, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Sinnock, of Beardstown, IL., traveled off the roadway when a unknown third vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the drivers to take an emergency crossover. Owens traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned. Sinnock traveled off the west side of the road and came to rest upright in the ditch.
BELTON, MO
KMZU

Crash outside of Alamont injures two drivers

DAVIESS COUNTY – Two drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash just one mile outside of Alamont Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Marc Stuva of Holden was making a left turn onto MO 6 when it was struck by a tractor trailer driven by Garrett Thompson of Trenton. Stuva's van crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by William Loucks of Gallatin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6

A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Hardin Man Facing Felony Drug Charge

A Hardin man was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Hardin resident Shaun D. Hughes was arrested at 4:07 Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for excessive window tint.
HARDIN, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies

Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Dead After One Vehicle Crash

A one-vehicle crash discovered Sunday in Andrew County has left a St. Joseph man dead. According to the crash report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old St. Joseph resident Jacob L. Dollars was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado southbound on U.S. Route 169 about two miles north of Avenue City when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then went through two fences, traveled into a creek and hit multiple trees before coming to rest in the creek facing southwest.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge

A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant

A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment

GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
GALLATIN, MO

