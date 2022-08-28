Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Minnesota man arrested on DWI allegation in Caldwell County
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amboy, Minnesota man in Livingston County on Thursday afternoon, September 1st on two allegations. Forty-three-year-old Wesley Swyers was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained by Belton man in early afternoon accident
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Belton man receives serious injuries in a Buchanan County accident early this afternoon. Highway patrol indicates two southbound traveling vehicles, the first driven by 31-year-old Kevin Owens, and the second, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Sinnock, of Beardstown, IL., traveled off the roadway when a unknown third vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the drivers to take an emergency crossover. Owens traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned. Sinnock traveled off the west side of the road and came to rest upright in the ditch.
Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver hospitalized after Nodaway Co. semi crash into corn field
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Tuesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robert W. McNutt, 43, Kansas City, Mo., was southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street. The driver failed to negotiate the...
KMZU
Crash outside of Alamont injures two drivers
DAVIESS COUNTY – Two drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash just one mile outside of Alamont Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Marc Stuva of Holden was making a left turn onto MO 6 when it was struck by a tractor trailer driven by Garrett Thompson of Trenton. Stuva's van crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by William Loucks of Gallatin.
KMBC.com
Critical injury accident on 71 highway lodges car between semi-trailer and concrete median
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD reports that one person was sent to the hospital in critical condition following an accident on 71 Highway and 18th Street. Police say the crash left one car pinned between a semi-trailer and the median. Investigators responded to meet emergency personnel on a reported...
kttn.com
Tow truck driver dies at the scene of an accident in Gentry County
The owner of a tow truck died Monday afternoon at the scene of a single vehicle accident in Gentry County. Sixty-two-year-old Roger Smith of Albany was pronounced dead at the scene, five miles west of Albany. The tow truck was eastbound on Highway 136 when the front driver’s side tire...
RELATED PEOPLE
kttn.com
Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6
A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 71 past 22nd Street
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed U.S. 71 Highway past 22nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hardin Man Facing Felony Drug Charge
A Hardin man was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Hardin resident Shaun D. Hughes was arrested at 4:07 Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for excessive window tint.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Dead After One Vehicle Crash
A one-vehicle crash discovered Sunday in Andrew County has left a St. Joseph man dead. According to the crash report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 29-year-old St. Joseph resident Jacob L. Dollars was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado southbound on U.S. Route 169 about two miles north of Avenue City when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway, struck a ditch and then went through two fences, traveled into a creek and hit multiple trees before coming to rest in the creek facing southwest.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
kttn.com
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Family frustrated and confused three months after their brother was hit and killed by a car in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Kansas City family is frustrated as they fight for justice for their son, brother and father. Robert Gatewell was walking on the side of Blue Ridge Road, just west of I-49, when a driver hit and killed him. He died at the scene. The Missouri...
KCPD locate vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run that killed father of 10
Police in KCMO have located a vehicle they believe is connected to a hit-and-run that killed math teacher and father of 10 over the weekend.
kttn.com
Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
Comments / 0