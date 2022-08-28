BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Belton man receives serious injuries in a Buchanan County accident early this afternoon. Highway patrol indicates two southbound traveling vehicles, the first driven by 31-year-old Kevin Owens, and the second, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Sinnock, of Beardstown, IL., traveled off the roadway when a unknown third vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the drivers to take an emergency crossover. Owens traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned. Sinnock traveled off the west side of the road and came to rest upright in the ditch.

BELTON, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO