ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman and child injured in Wednesday morning crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman and child were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Knox County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route K, about 1.5 miles east of Baring, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a...
kmmo.com
FUGITIVES CAPTURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Two fugitives wanted following an incident in Pettis County on August 8, have been captured in Johnson County. According to a release, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of the two wanted fugitives on August 31.
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured After Cobalt Becomes Airborne
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Chevy Cobalt, driven by 64-year-old Virginia Ulverg of Sweet Springs, was on Buncomb Road, north of Route OO (west of Houstonia) around 5:15 p.m., when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The Chevy then became airborne and struck a ditch before landing in a creek.
kchi.com
Richmond Man Arrested In Carroll County
A traffic stop in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of a Richmond man Wednesday morning. At about 7:00 am, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Dustin R Odil of Richmond for alleged DWI and failure to pull as far to the right as possible when stopped. Odil was taken to the Ray County Jail, processed, and released.
Columbia police close off street for investigation
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Columbia police close off street for investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One man injured in Columbia shooting on Old Highway 63 North
Columbia Police investigate a shots-fired with injury incident in a neighborhood just west of the Walmart Supercenter. Officers were called to the 900 block of Old 63 North on Wednesday. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. There’s no word on his condition.
kchi.com
Warrant Issued For Joshua Charlton
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Chillicothe Police Officer Joshua Charlton. Charlton was originally arrested Friday (August 26th) by the Missouri Highway Patrol for alleged Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree. He was previously released on his own recognizance. Following a review of the complaint and the...
kttn.com
Minnesota man arrested on DWI allegation in Caldwell County
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amboy, Minnesota man in Livingston County on Thursday afternoon, September 1st on two allegations. Forty-three-year-old Wesley Swyers was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN ARRESTED IN SEDALIA FOR ACTIVE WARRANT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Warrensburg man with an active warrant in Lafayette County was arrested in Sedalia on Sunday, August 28. According to a police report from the Sedalia Police Department, Dillon Palmer was arrested at the 1400 block of South Park Avenue after a disturbance. The officers found that Palmer had an active arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Lafayette County. Palmer was placed under arrest and taken to the Pettis County Jail by Sedalia Police.
kmmo.com
PORTION OF I-70 CLOSED DUE TO VEHICLE CRASH
A portion of eastbound Interstate-70 is closed due to a vehicle crash. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map, eastbound I-70 is closed past Exit 106 near Boonville at Mile Marker 111.2. MoDOT encourages travelers to use an alternate route to their destination. The impact was reported at 1:35 p.m....
Columbia police tie Old 63 shooting suspect to crime through rental car
Prosecutors have filed six felony charges against a man wanted in connection with a midday shooting on a city street. The post Columbia police tie Old 63 shooting suspect to crime through rental car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
kttn.com
Investigation into robbery in Kirksville leads to arrest of one individual
Kirksville Police report one arrest has been made as officers continue to investigate a robbery. Early Friday evening, officers responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive in Kirksville to investigate a reported burglary and robbery. Police interviewed a victim and witnesses. The victim reported being robbed by several male suspects and also reported minor injuries when a pistol allegedly was used to strike the victim in the mouth.
kmmo.com
CRASH REPORTED NEAR WALMART IN MARSHALL
An accident occurred on Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive in Marshall. No other information is available at this time. KMMO will update this story when more information becomes available.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Shirley Eileen Transue
Shirley Eileen Transue, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Shirley was born the only daughter of Cecil J. and Jesse R. (Jacobs) Transue on February 11, 1928, in rural Livingston County Missouri. Shirley was brought up on the farm living a simple life. She told stories of selling eggs as a child. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse for her education. Though Shirley never married, she considered herself a homemaker. She enjoyed playing music at all the nursing homes for several years. She was especially fond of the accordion, the guitar, the piano, and the violin. Later in life, she ate at the Golden Corral several times per week. She had her own table and everyone always knew to set a place setting there to ensure she got her favorite spot. She considered the workers there as her family, and they considered her family, too.
