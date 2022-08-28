Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña’s postgame comments are worrisome
That 444-foot blast gave the Braves a 3-0 lead, and they ended up needed every ounce of the cushion, as Kenley Jansen would go on to surrender a two-run homer in the ninth. Thankfully, Jansen was able to avoid a total collapse and forced the next batter to groundout to end the game. It was a win the Braves desperately needed, but it wasn’t all smiles from Ronald Acuña, who had some very discouraging comments about his knee after the game.
Yardbarker
Braves add two players to the IL
Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Insider offers hints for contract Mets' Jacob deGrom may earn as free agent
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has made only six MLB appearances this season, all of which occurred in August, but some already can't stop thinking about his future beyond what could ultimately become a World Series run. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner confirmed in March he...
Yardbarker
Report: Tony La Russa on indefinite leave from White Sox
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be away from the team indefinitely due to a medical issue, according to a report. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an unspecified medical issue. On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that La Russa was undergoing further testing and would be away from the team indefinitely.
Yardbarker
Clay Holmes Shocked The Great Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is well known for being one of the best hitters and pitchers in all of baseball. But that doesn’t mean that the two-way star can’t be blown away by certain pitches and pitchers at times. Last night, the New York Yankees brought in the recently reinstated...
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Mariners Are Adding A Key Pitcher Down The Stretch
Left-hander Matthew Boyd has been out for a long time with elbow troubles. His 2021 season with the Detroit Tigers was cut short and he ultimately left in free agency to join the San Francisco Giants. At the trade deadline, the veteran lefty was shipped off to the Seattle Mariners.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game
A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
Yardbarker
Enough is Enough: Yankees need to bump Isiah Kiner-Falefa for Oswald Peraza
The New York Yankees defeated the Angels last night 7-4 to snap their three-game losing streak. One player who really didn’t do much to contribute to that victory is shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Well, IKF did what he’s done basically all season long. Made a couple of short throws...
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Yardbarker
Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Keep Seeing Good Signs From Jack Flaherty
It won’t be too much longer before Jack Flaherty makes his return to the St. Louis Cardinals. Last night, the right-hander threw 6.2 innings of three-run ball at Double-A Springfield and struck out nine batters. Flaherty, who had been the Cardinals Opening Day starter in 2020 and 2021, has...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Mets manager Buck Showalter: 'When we have a full house, I want the hot dogs to be hot. I want the beer to be cold'
The Los Angeles Dodgers (90-39) and the New York Mets (83-48) have the two best records in the National League as the 2022 MLB regular season enters September. After a pair of thrilling one-run contests (split by the two clubs) on Tuesday and Wednesday in Queens, the Dodgers and Mets will close out their big three-game set on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Braves add outfield depth in Jake Marisnick
Marisnick has ten years of big-league experience, including a pretty impressive run with the Houston Astros. Most recently, he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, hitting .234 with a couple of homers in 82 plate appearances. The Braves have some issues in the outfield. Marcell Ozuna is...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets' Edwin Diaz is played out of the bullpen by Timmy Trumpet, live
New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has the best closer aura in all of baseball right now, and perhaps one of the best ever. Diaz's arrival at the mound has been marked by the song, "Narco", by an artist named Timmy Trumpet. It's a tune that starts off slow and epic with thumping drums and reaches its crescendo as Diaz starts jogging onto the field -- accomplished by Timmy Trumpet's trumpet.
Yardbarker
Yankees discover yet another stud bullpen arm
The New York Yankees have a knack for developing and finding elite bullpen talent, considering they have gotten a ton of value out of Michael King and Ron Marinaccio this year. Marinaccio is in his rookie season, hosting a 1.85 ERA over 34 innings. However, the Bombers might’ve stumbled upon...
Yardbarker
Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback
With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
Comments / 0