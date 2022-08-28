Read full article on original website
Audio: Voting rights group says new law is making it harder to register voters in Missouri
It’s now harder to register new voters in Missouri, according to the League of Women Voters. The group blames a new law that took effect this week that makes it illegal to pay people who work to register voters, requires volunteers who help register ten or more people to register with the Secretary of State’s office, and limits volunteers to Missouri residents who are 18 or older and who are already registered to vote in Missouri.
Jury convicts north Missouri man of illegal firearm, who now faces 15 years in prison
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing a firearm. Earl B. Penn, 30, of St. Joseph, was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Penn was in possession of a...
St. Louis prosecutor asks court to free Lamar Johnson after nearly 30 years in prison
(Missouri Independent) – It’s been three years since Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner asked a St. Louis circuit judge to set aside the 1995 murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. It was the first exoneration case Gardner’s conviction-integrity unit had brought forth — and a case that prosecutors statewide were...
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Kentucky man sentenced to 16 Years in a Missouri prison for meth trafficking
A Louisville, Kentucky, man was sentenced in federal court for possessing more than two kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a rental vehicle after he was stopped on Interstate 44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 16 years and...
Fatalities on Missouri roadways decline compared to same time frame in 2021
Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close. “Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the...
Audio: Recreational pot could be game-changer in Missouri
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November. “Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. The state’s medical marijuana...
Missouri State Auditor releases audit results of the State Treasurer’s Office
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit report on the Office of Missouri State Treasurer covering the year that ended June 30, 2021. As with other audits of the office issued since 2016, the most recent report had no findings and gave an overall performance rating of “excellent,” the highest rating available.
Missouri Agricultural & Small Business Development Authority announce Missouri Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program
The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority announced the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program to increase the distribution and use of biofuels in the state of Missouri. Funds will be awarded to fuel retailers, fuel distributors, terminal companies, or fleet operations that dispense, or will soon store or dispense, ethanol blends of E15 or higher or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.
Application deadline approaching for disaster unemployment benefits for flood victims
The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will accept applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance through September 9, 2022, from individuals in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles Counties whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding that occurred July 25-28, 2022.
Almost one-half of the state of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions
This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows more abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions in Northern Missouri than last week. Less of the state, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 45.62% of the state was abnormally dry or experiencing some...
