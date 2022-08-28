Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow's new tool to help kids shoot for the stars
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — There's a new tool in Broken Arrow for anyone with sky-high dreams. It's called the Voyage Solar System Walkway. "A solar system model that allows children to understand something this big with this much space," says Pat Smith, a former Broken Arrow Educator and one of the walkway co-founders.
Bixby dad’s mission to help a million fathers worldwide
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dad is issuing a challenge to fathers worldwide and offering to help with what he calls "the best letter they'll ever write." Blake Brewer is on a mission to help dads create a lasting legacy. It all traces back to a letter from Brewer's dad, Larry.
Showers Tonight
TULSA, Okla. — The rain will dissipate some this evening and overnight, but then redevelop again early tomorrow morning. Due to the slow movement of any storms that develop, a localized flash flooding threat will exist tomorrow morning south of I-44. We'll be closely monitoring during the morning show.
