Newport News, VA

Newport News man makes joke about winning lottery, wins $227,037 days later

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Newport News man won $227,037 playing the Virginia Lottery just a few days after making a jesting prediction to his wife that he would win.

According to VALottery.com , Charles Smith of Newport News joked to his wife in July that he would win the lottery, a few days later he called her to tell her he had done just that.

“Of course, she thought I was joking,” said Smith.

Smith had played Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match online, he selected the five jackpot-winning numbers using family members’ birthdays.

Smith said he currently has no plans for the money except to pay bills.

“My wife still thinks I’m joking!” He said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

