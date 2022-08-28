Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 8.26.22

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re a little late updating our last edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh by a couple of days. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

We had to start off our list with the title track from DJ Khaled’s GOD DID album as Jay-Z delivered an anchor verse on a posse cut with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne that has social media still locked in heavy debate. We follow that track with Offset’s new joint “CODE” featuring Moneybagg Yo, and JID returns with “Bruddanem” from his excellent album The Forever Story featuring Lil Durk.

Joey BadA$$ is still adding finishing touches to his third studio album 2000 and the track “Let It Breathe,” released in 2021 will be added to a deluxe version of the Pro Era member’s latest full-length drop. Lil Tjay, still on the road to recovery after being shot, released the soul-bearing “Beat the Odds” and we’ve got the track “Stigmata” from Roc Marciano and The Alchemist’s The Elephant Man’s Bones collaboration.

Shout out to Lil Tecca, Larry June, Kenny Mason, Jay Worthy, YBN Hamhir, Planet Asia, Benny The Butcher, Rapper Big Pooh, Termanology, Eyedress, AKAI SOLO, Sha Hef, Meyhem Lauren, Sauce Walka, and more! Peep the new collection of tracks below. We’ll be updating in two weeks.

