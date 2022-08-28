Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Leroy Venner: Murder charge over head injuries death
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries at a house. Leroy Venner, 53 and from Toxteth, died in hospital after being discovered by Merseyside Police officers at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on 27 July.
BBC
John Belfield manhunt: Two held in Mossley murder suspect search
Two people have been arrested in connection with a manhunt for a "dangerous" murder suspect. The body of Thomas Campbell, 38, was found by officers in his home in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester, on 3 July. John Belfield, 28, is on Greater Manchester Police's "critical wanted list"...
BBC
Slough: Murder arrests after man found with injuries dies
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found injured on a residential road. The man, in his 20s, was found with serious injuries in Keel Drive, Slough, on Tuesday at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital but later died. All three...
Wife claims hitting her cheating husband and his mistress with her car seconds after she saw them kissing was an 'accident'
When Christie Lee Kennedy saw her husband kissing another woman she felt her 'whole life had been torn apart'. But the 37-year-old has denied deliberately driving into her cheating spouse and his mistress just seconds later. Kennedy had been married to David Larkin for almost a decade when she discovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Drug dealer jailed for teenager's death in Greenock
A teenage drug dealer convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Second murder arrest over back garden shooting
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman who was shot in the back garden of her home. Ashley Dale, 28, was found by police in her garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August. Merseyside Police said...
BBC
Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death
Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Green Man: Arrest made in Powys festival rape probe
A man has been arrested following an alleged rape at this year's Green Man festival, in Powys. The arrest came after an e-fit was issued on Friday by Dyfed-Powys Police officers looking for a suspect. The arrested man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Police said they...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
BBC
Hindley crash: Man and woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a fatal hit-and-run. Katherine West, 59, died six weeks after she was hit by a Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Greater Manchester Police said the...
BBC
Marwell Zoo break-in: Four charged after giraffe harassed
Four people have been charged after items were thrown at a giraffe during a break-in at a zoo, causing it "unnecessary suffering". The charges are in connection with an incident at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, last year. Police launched an investigation after reports that footage of the break-in was being...
BBC
Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears
A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
BBC
Park Royal: Tube track car crash victim was 33-year-old beautician
A woman who died when the Range Rover she was a passenger in crashed through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in London was a 33-year-old beautician who was born in Baghdad, an inquest heard. Yagmur Ozden was killed when the car hit a Tesla, parked in a dealership...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Family aim to bring woman injured in kidnap home
A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home. Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020. The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to...
BBC
Dancing Ledge coasteering death: No criminal charges sought
No criminal charges will be sought over a man's death during a coasteering trip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been taking part in the group activity,...
BBC
Rowan Horrocks: South Yorkshire Police PC accused of rape
A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. Rowan Horrocks, 26, of Rotherham, was a response officer with the force at the time of the alleged offences in November last year, police said. Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Horrocks spoke...
BBC
Lake District paddleboarder died after falling into water, inquest hears
A man drowned after falling into Ullswater while paddleboarding, an inquest has heard. Olumide Favour Giwa, 26, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, got into difficulty near Aira Point, close to the ferry pier, on 7 August. A four-day search involved the use of sonar equipment and aircraft before his body was...
Comments / 1