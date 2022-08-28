ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Leroy Venner: Murder charge over head injuries death

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries at a house. Leroy Venner, 53 and from Toxteth, died in hospital after being discovered by Merseyside Police officers at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on 27 July.
John Belfield manhunt: Two held in Mossley murder suspect search

Two people have been arrested in connection with a manhunt for a "dangerous" murder suspect. The body of Thomas Campbell, 38, was found by officers in his home in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester, on 3 July. John Belfield, 28, is on Greater Manchester Police's "critical wanted list"...
Slough: Murder arrests after man found with injuries dies

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found injured on a residential road. The man, in his 20s, was found with serious injuries in Keel Drive, Slough, on Tuesday at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital but later died. All three...
Drug dealer jailed for teenager's death in Greenock

A teenage drug dealer convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a...
Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death

Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
Green Man: Arrest made in Powys festival rape probe

A man has been arrested following an alleged rape at this year's Green Man festival, in Powys. The arrest came after an e-fit was issued on Friday by Dyfed-Powys Police officers looking for a suspect. The arrested man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Police said they...
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown

Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
Hindley crash: Man and woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following a fatal hit-and-run. Katherine West, 59, died six weeks after she was hit by a Peugeot 3008 as she crossed Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at 22:00 GMT on 5 November. Greater Manchester Police said the...
Marwell Zoo break-in: Four charged after giraffe harassed

Four people have been charged after items were thrown at a giraffe during a break-in at a zoo, causing it "unnecessary suffering". The charges are in connection with an incident at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, last year. Police launched an investigation after reports that footage of the break-in was being...
Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears

A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'

An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
Angel Lynn: Family aim to bring woman injured in kidnap home

A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home. Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020. The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to...
Dancing Ledge coasteering death: No criminal charges sought

No criminal charges will be sought over a man's death during a coasteering trip on Dorset's Jurassic Coast. Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney near Windsor, drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea at Dancing Ledge near Swanage in May 2019. He had been taking part in the group activity,...
Rowan Horrocks: South Yorkshire Police PC accused of rape

A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. Rowan Horrocks, 26, of Rotherham, was a response officer with the force at the time of the alleged offences in November last year, police said. Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Mr Horrocks spoke...
Lake District paddleboarder died after falling into water, inquest hears

A man drowned after falling into Ullswater while paddleboarding, an inquest has heard. Olumide Favour Giwa, 26, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, got into difficulty near Aira Point, close to the ferry pier, on 7 August. A four-day search involved the use of sonar equipment and aircraft before his body was...
