I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what to say in my final column as County Executive, and it pretty much boils down to gratitude. Thank you for allowing me to serve you the past eight years. Thank you for the grace you have given me, even during challenging times. I appreciate the friendships I’ve made, and the opportunity to work with so many different people toward the common cause of making Lawrence County better.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO