radio7media.com
Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON WHO FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY DURING AN ATTEMPT TO SERVE A WARRANT. THE SUBJECT IS A WHITE MALE HEAVILY TATTOOED AND WANTED FOR SEVERAL THEFTS IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS. HE FLED FROM GILES COUNTY AND THE SUBJECT IS LIKELY IN A TOYOTA AVALON TAKEN FROM PATRICK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
radio7media.com
Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Subject Who Fled on Foot
Lexington Progress
Scotts Hill Police Aid in Capturing Escapees
The Scotts Hill Police Department assisted in the capture of a recent escapee from the Chester County Jail, August 24, 2022. A second escapee is still at large. David Eian Billings, 22, was captured on Highway 100 just inside the Chester County line by officers with the Chester County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshall’s Service after a pursuit…
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
WAFF
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
WSMV
55 pounds of marijuana recovered from Giles Co. home
LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Giles County Sheriff Deputies recovered a large portion of drug paraphernalia Sunday after executing a search warrant at a Lynnville home. Officials said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Waco Road, where authorities recovered 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash, and one firearm.
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Leaving with a Thankful Heart
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what to say in my final column as County Executive, and it pretty much boils down to gratitude. Thank you for allowing me to serve you the past eight years. Thank you for the grace you have given me, even during challenging times. I appreciate the friendships I’ve made, and the opportunity to work with so many different people toward the common cause of making Lawrence County better.
radio7media.com
Ethridge Fire Awarded FEMA Grant
ETHRIDGE FIRE & RESCUE HAS BEEN AWARDED A FEMA GRANT TOTALING $68,200. FUNDS WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE A TURNOUT GEAR WASHING MACHINE AND DRYER ALONG WITH A CASCADE SYSTEM, COMPRESSOR AND FILLING STATION FOR SCBA BOTTLES. LAST YEAR THE ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT SET A RECORD NUMBER OF CALLS. AMONG THE 418 RESPONSES OVER THE PAST YEAR THE FULLY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 61.25 PERCENT RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 17.5 PERCENT FIRES AND 2 PERCENT HAZMATS.
radio7media.com
Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help - SUBJECT LOCATED
THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING BRYAN HARGROVE. HARGROVE IS A WHITE MALE APPROXIMATELY 5 FOOT 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 140 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARGROVE WAS INVOLVED IN A VEHICLE PURSUITE OUT OF LEWIS COUNTY ON THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY AND FLED FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT ON FOOT JUSST BEHIND THE OVILLA FIRE DEPARTMENT. HARGROVE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS AND A BLACK SHIRT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF BRYAN HARGROVE IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-722-3613.
radio7media.com
Loretto City Offices Closed on Monday
LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 IN OBSERVANCE OF THE LABOR DAY HOLIDAY. MONDAY'S GARBAGE PICKUP WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County EMS Launches New Response Navigation System
LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS RECENTLY LAUNCHED A NEW RESPONSE AND NAVIGATION SYSTEM THAT WILL BETTER ENABLE CREWS TO EFFECTIVELY RESPOND TO EMERGENCY SCENES. UNITS HAVE BEEN EQUIPPED WITH ENHANCED GPS MODULES AND TABLETS OPERATING THE NEW PROGRAM. THIS COLLABORATIVE PROJECT PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL LINK BETWEEN EMS RESPONDERS AND DISPATCHERS AT LAWRENCE COUNTY E-911.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY WAS CALLED TO HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH IN LEOMA IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALL. UPON ARRIVAL THE DEPUTY MADE CONTACT WITH THE SUBJECT WHO WAS FOUND TO HAVE A GLASS PIPE AND APPROXIMATELY 6.2 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE ON HIS PERSON. THE MALE, IDENTIFIED AS GARY BROWN WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING.
‘They took my heart’: Lewisburg family still seeks answers one year after homicide
It's as though time has stood still for JJ Contreras' family, one year and still no answers in his murder.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrests in Lynnville
ON MONDAY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DRUG TASK FORCE, AND GILES COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED SEARCH AT 117 WACO ROAD LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE. UPON ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT, 55 POUNDS MARIJUANA, $34,971 CASH, AND ONE FIREARM WERE RECOVERED. JACOB WILSON, 44 AND KIMBERLY GRIFFIN, 33, BOTH OF 117 WACO ROAD WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION FOR RESALE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee high school student accused of raping 14-year-old girl in boys bathroom
The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that 18-year-old Zanaido Morales was arrested in the East Hickman High School parking lot before school Tuesday and charged with one count of rape.
WSMV
18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student
LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill Police close Main Street McDonald's due to bomb threat Monday evening
Update (9:15 p.m.): SHPD issued an update at 7:35 p.m. where they said that no explosive was found, and that the investigation was ongoing. Original Story (6:45 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that they are responding to a bomb threat at the Main Street McDonald's on Monday evening, which prompted the evacuation of the restaurant.
