WTVCFOX
Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
WSMV
Hickman Co. Sheriff retires after more than four decades in law enforcement
CENTERVILLE., Tenn. (WSMV) - Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward retired Wednesday after more than four decades in law enforcement. Ward was the sheriff in Hickman County for 20 years. He started his law enforcement career in 1979 as a Centerville police officer. He then became a deputy for the Hickman...
radio7media.com
Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON WHO FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY DURING AN ATTEMPT TO SERVE A WARRANT. THE SUBJECT IS A WHITE MALE HEAVILY TATTOOED AND WANTED FOR SEVERAL THEFTS IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS. HE FLED FROM GILES COUNTY AND THE SUBJECT IS LIKELY IN A TOYOTA AVALON TAKEN FROM PATRICK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
radio7media.com
Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Subject Who Fled on Foot
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Parks Cornhole Tournament
LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION WILL BE HAVING A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10TH AT ROTARY PARK BEGINNING AT 2. THEY WILL ALSO HAVE THE PITT VS TENNESSEE GAME ON A BIG SCREEN WITH GRILLED HAMBURGERS AND HOTDOGS. TEAM ENTRY IS 40 DOLLARS WITH 1ST PLACE $200 DOLLARS AND 2ND PLACE $100 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO PRE-REGISTRATION CALL 931-762-4231. REGISTRATION WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE ON THE DAY OF THE EVENT AT 1:30.
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County EMS Launches New Response Navigation System
LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS RECENTLY LAUNCHED A NEW RESPONSE AND NAVIGATION SYSTEM THAT WILL BETTER ENABLE CREWS TO EFFECTIVELY RESPOND TO EMERGENCY SCENES. UNITS HAVE BEEN EQUIPPED WITH ENHANCED GPS MODULES AND TABLETS OPERATING THE NEW PROGRAM. THIS COLLABORATIVE PROJECT PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL LINK BETWEEN EMS RESPONDERS AND DISPATCHERS AT LAWRENCE COUNTY E-911.
Ashland City water outage affecting entire city
The Town of Ashland City has issued a Drought Plan alerting the public Wednesday morning not to use water.
WSMV
55 pounds of marijuana recovered from Giles Co. home
LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Giles County Sheriff Deputies recovered a large portion of drug paraphernalia Sunday after executing a search warrant at a Lynnville home. Officials said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Waco Road, where authorities recovered 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash, and one firearm.
wgnsradio.com
One man shot in Molloy Lane parking lot, off the New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro police investigating shooting on W. Molloy Lane
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overnight shooting in Murfreesboro is under investigation, police report. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to the 1500 block of W. Molloy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police tell FOX 17 News a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Re-scheduled
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION AGENDA MEETING ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR TODAY HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY AT 5 IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Limestone County officials warn of scam targeting seniors
A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.
radio7media.com
Ethridge Fire Awarded FEMA Grant
ETHRIDGE FIRE & RESCUE HAS BEEN AWARDED A FEMA GRANT TOTALING $68,200. FUNDS WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE A TURNOUT GEAR WASHING MACHINE AND DRYER ALONG WITH A CASCADE SYSTEM, COMPRESSOR AND FILLING STATION FOR SCBA BOTTLES. LAST YEAR THE ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT SET A RECORD NUMBER OF CALLS. AMONG THE 418 RESPONSES OVER THE PAST YEAR THE FULLY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 61.25 PERCENT RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 17.5 PERCENT FIRES AND 2 PERCENT HAZMATS.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrests in Lynnville
ON MONDAY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DRUG TASK FORCE, AND GILES COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED SEARCH AT 117 WACO ROAD LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE. UPON ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT, 55 POUNDS MARIJUANA, $34,971 CASH, AND ONE FIREARM WERE RECOVERED. JACOB WILSON, 44 AND KIMBERLY GRIFFIN, 33, BOTH OF 117 WACO ROAD WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION FOR RESALE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
clayconews.com
Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Maury County, Tennessee
MAURY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that an investigation by special agents with the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in...
radio7media.com
Loretto City Offices Closed on Monday
LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 IN OBSERVANCE OF THE LABOR DAY HOLIDAY. MONDAY'S GARBAGE PICKUP WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7.
