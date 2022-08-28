Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Ethridge Fire Awarded FEMA Grant
ETHRIDGE FIRE & RESCUE HAS BEEN AWARDED A FEMA GRANT TOTALING $68,200. FUNDS WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE A TURNOUT GEAR WASHING MACHINE AND DRYER ALONG WITH A CASCADE SYSTEM, COMPRESSOR AND FILLING STATION FOR SCBA BOTTLES. LAST YEAR THE ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT SET A RECORD NUMBER OF CALLS. AMONG THE 418 RESPONSES OVER THE PAST YEAR THE FULLY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 61.25 PERCENT RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 17.5 PERCENT FIRES AND 2 PERCENT HAZMATS.
Lexington Progress
Lexington Industrial Board Approves Property for New Retail Business.
The Lexington Industrial Development Board approved an option to purchase agreement for the sale of property on Tennessee 22 North, Friday, August 26, 2022. The board also began the process for tax increment financing on a new subdivision in north Lexington. The Industrial Development Board is chaired by Jeff Lewis...
Limestone County officials warn of scam targeting seniors
A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Parks Cornhole Tournament
LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION WILL BE HAVING A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10TH AT ROTARY PARK BEGINNING AT 2. THEY WILL ALSO HAVE THE PITT VS TENNESSEE GAME ON A BIG SCREEN WITH GRILLED HAMBURGERS AND HOTDOGS. TEAM ENTRY IS 40 DOLLARS WITH 1ST PLACE $200 DOLLARS AND 2ND PLACE $100 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO PRE-REGISTRATION CALL 931-762-4231. REGISTRATION WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE ON THE DAY OF THE EVENT AT 1:30.
Lexington Progress
Lee Wilkinson Resigns to Take Better Job In The Private Sector
Henderson County Finance Director Lee Wilkinson has turned in his notice after being offered a better job with a private firm. Wilkinson said his new position is with an IT company that services local governments. His last day will be September 16, 2022. “I wish the county all the best,”...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County EMS Launches New Response Navigation System
LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS RECENTLY LAUNCHED A NEW RESPONSE AND NAVIGATION SYSTEM THAT WILL BETTER ENABLE CREWS TO EFFECTIVELY RESPOND TO EMERGENCY SCENES. UNITS HAVE BEEN EQUIPPED WITH ENHANCED GPS MODULES AND TABLETS OPERATING THE NEW PROGRAM. THIS COLLABORATIVE PROJECT PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL LINK BETWEEN EMS RESPONDERS AND DISPATCHERS AT LAWRENCE COUNTY E-911.
Overton County News
Former Hardin County Road Superintendent indicted
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Steven Cromwell, former Hardin County Road Superintendent. Comptroller investigators allege that Cromwell used $20,750 of department funds to pave a driveway on private property. Cromwell made an agreement with the private property owner to pave the driveway in exchange for .53 acres of land needed to build a county bridge.
Athens, Morgan County law enforcement warning residents of ongoing scams
Two law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are reminding citizens to be leery of phone calls claiming to come from them.
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Leaving with a Thankful Heart
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what to say in my final column as County Executive, and it pretty much boils down to gratitude. Thank you for allowing me to serve you the past eight years. Thank you for the grace you have given me, even during challenging times. I appreciate the friendships I’ve made, and the opportunity to work with so many different people toward the common cause of making Lawrence County better.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Battery Materials Maker Announces $95 Million Tennessee Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of electrolyte material for electric...
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
radio7media.com
Nancy May Bilyeu
Nancy May Bilyeu of Pulaski passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 10, 1948 and was 74 years old. Nancy graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She became the Brigade Chief Nurse for the Alaska State Defense Force. She was a RN in Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma and Alaska. She spent 26 years in the operating room. She was a devoted member of the Hillside Baptist Church in Alaska and the Richland Baptist Church in Lynnville, Tennessee. Nancy loved to swim and enjoyed reading.
clayconews.com
Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Maury County, Tennessee
MAURY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that an investigation by special agents with the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Re-scheduled
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION AGENDA MEETING ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR TODAY HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY AT 5 IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG.
radio7media.com
Loretto City Offices Closed on Monday
LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 IN OBSERVANCE OF THE LABOR DAY HOLIDAY. MONDAY'S GARBAGE PICKUP WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
City of Ethridge to Hold a Public Meeting Monday October 17th
THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING MONDAY OCTOBER 17TH AT CITY HALL TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM ADMINISTERED BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE GUIDELINES OF THE PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM FUNDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
WAAY-TV
Question Over Judge's License
Alabama judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakley's criminal trial had inactive State Bar law license. Could a legal technicality involving the judge in former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely's 2021 criminal conviction result in the case being tossed out? Maybe. That's what legal experts who are reviewing what the WAAY 31 i-team uncovered are saying now.
