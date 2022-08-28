Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Owen Miller in Thursday's contest versus Baltimore
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will fill in Cleveland's designated hitting spot after Richie Palacios was benched on Thursday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Miller to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Sheldon Neuse sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ronald Acuna (knee) remains out Tuesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna (knee) is out of the starting lineup again for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Acuna remains out for a third straight game as he deals with a knee issue. Robbie Grossman will start in right field again while Dansby Swanson remain in the leadoff spot.
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Thursday 9/1/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or a moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/1/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0...
numberfire.com
Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
Athletics' Cristian Pache absent Thursday afternoon
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Cal Stevenson will replace Pache in center field and hit ninth. Stevenson has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec on Boston bench Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Dalbec started on Wednesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Franchy Cordero will take back over on first base and bat seventh. Otto owns an ugly 5.20 SIERA, 16.9% strikeout rate, and 12.4% walk rate this season.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini behind the plate for Brewers on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will take over the catching position after Omar Narvaez was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Brewers position Garrett Mitchell in center field on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mitchell will make his sixth outfield appearance after Tyrone Taylor was benched versus Diamondbacks' righty Merrill Kelly. numberFire's models project Mitchell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud catching for Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. d'Arnaud will catch for right-hander Spencer Strider on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. William Contreras moves to the bench. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud for 12.2 FanDuel points...
