KTRE
First suspect in San Augustine County murder case pleads guilty
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of two suspects charged for the murder of a Nacogdoches man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison. David Whitehead of Nacogdoches County pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 for the murder of Aaron Wayne Ainsworth. The body of 20-year-old Ainsworth was found...
KLTV
Jacksonville police chief on paid leave following anonymous allegation
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced its chief of police will be on paid leave for the duration of an investigation. Chief of Police Joe Williams requested he be put on paid administrative leave after the city’s administration office received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement released by city leadership, the investigation into the allegation will be conducted by an outside third party and will last for two to three weeks. “in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation.” No further information was provided regarding the situation.
kjas.com
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
Crockett Police seeking information after 5 reported catalytic converter thefts
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Crockett Police Department are looking for information after five different catalytic converter thefts were reported in recent weeks. Several of the reports came from Toyota trucks, and officials are asking for information on a vehicle they said is suspected in a theft that occurred near Davy Crockett Memorial […]
Community honors victims of escaped Texas killer
Collins' No. 5 jersey was presented to his parents, with attendees and players also wearing 'Collins Strong' bracelets.
KTRE
Nacogdoches man pushing for improvement projects to be on ballot
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years. The company unveiled a new mural after commissioning a Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, to create a mural depicting the hands that delicately craft each treat to perfection. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Ranger Hannah and Ace the Ranger were...
POLICE: East Texas man ran from officers, arrested for drug possession
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested for drug possession and additional charges on Thursday, said the Crockett Police Department. Officers were patrolling near Wooten Street after several thefts occurred in the area, then police saw several men run away when they saw their patrol cars. Brodrick Sandles, 20, of Crockett was […]
KTRE
Angelina County constructs roads not approved by commissioners court
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In 2020, Angelina County took a $6 million loan with a tax note. The loan was for the purchasing materials for road work around the county. And on July 15, Angelina County Judge Keith Wright brought an agenda to the commissioners court to keep track on where those funds were going.
KLTV
Palestine man killed in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a man was killed in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 5:32 a.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 approximately 4.5 miles north of Palestine. The preliminary...
KLTV
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month. The organization shined a light on those children as they walked across a gold carpet, being the heroes that they are. The organization serves kids who are currently on treatment or who have completed treatment, as well as families who have lost a child to cancer.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
Lufkin family escaped fire but lost everything
LUFKIN, Texas — A mother and her two daughters safely escaped a fire that destroyed all their belongings in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin Tuesday night. Lufkin Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house with heavy black smoke and flames in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane at 8:13 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:20 p.m.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Aug. 23, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported.
Now You Can Grab A Book At The Dog Park In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you have a love for our four-legged friends and books, something new has popped up at the City of Nacogdoches Dog Park at Banita Creek Park located at 501 Pearl Street. Boy Scout, Holden Kelly, from Troop 161 was very busy this past year completing his Eagle Scout projects. Kelly and his troop have built and/or repaired three Little Libraries.
Major Road Project on US 59 Near Lufkin to Begin After Labor Day
A new road construction project on Highway 59 just north of Lufkin is set to start after Labor Day. This major venture will widen a section of Highway 59 in Redland, and it is expected to take a little over three years to complete. According to the Texas Department of...
messenger-news.com
Starbucks® to Open Crockett Location
HOUSTON COUNTY – The speculation can be said to be over – even though most of Houston County has been talking about it for months. Ground has even been broken along Crockett Loop 304. So yes, Starbucks® is officially opening a location in Crockett. Scott Deskines is...
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him
"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
