hypebeast.com
The New Balance 1906R "White/Grey" is Minimalistic Perfection
In the world of New Balance, retro-style kicks have taken over and show no signs of slowing down. A silhouette making unquestionable waves is the 1906R, which pulls together the ideal blend of sportswear and vintage aesthetic. The model made its debut in 2010 but unwinds with pure ’90s vibes.
hypebeast.com
Monkey Time Delivers Relaxed Layers for FW22
Monkey Time has officially released its Fall/Winter 2022 collection lookbook showcasing a range of cozy and versatile wares. Pictured in a ski lodge-like backdrop, the collection is relaxed and neutral, offering easy layering pieces for the colder months ahead. Scattered within the collection are a number of collaborative pieces including...
hypebeast.com
ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1
Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Paprika" is Picnic Ready
As the fall season makes its way, Jordan Brand is crafting up a series of autumnal releases to keep you primed for the months ahead. Following the reveal of the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Rookie Season” made exclusively for the grade school generation, the latest version to arrive is the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paprika,” which has been submerged in fall-ready hues.
hypebeast.com
Clone X to Release Physical Nike Air Force 1s
On Tuesday, August 30, RTFKT’s Clone X announced the first season of its Forging system, which enables users to acquire physical merchandise based on their specific NFT. The dynamic drop allows users of specific Clone X NFTs to order merch that is tied to their avatar’s DNA. With over 10 unique total sets and more than 60 individual items.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 1906R Surfaces in a Retro-Inspired White and Green Colorway
New Balance has continued to expand its footwear offering with the release of a pair of retro-inspired 1906Rs. The past few years have seen a sudden boom in retro sneakers coming from all major sneaker labels. This time around, New Balance is taking fans back to the ’80s/’90s with a model that initially debuted in 2010.
hypebeast.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Dressed in a Bone Colorway and Detailed With Global Motifs
Had expanded its upcoming Air Force 1 Low lineup with a new global iteration. The newest model is constructed with a mix of white and bone overlays. The base of the shoe is made with a full-leather base in white and bone overlays. The heel and main Swoosh on the lateral upper arrives in Sail, while the tongue is in white open mesh. Additional electric blue details can be seen in the metallic branding on the tongue as well as the mini swoosh on the overlay, label and heel. Other details include globe motifs in the insole and lateral and the “Just Do It” tags on the medial. The entire shoe sits atop a milky translucent outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Nike Go FlyEase Gets Arranged With Bold Pink Uppers
Implementing new footwear technologies is certainly what has a knack for, and one of its most innovative creations is FlyEase. The assistive footwear technology has been infused into various models across its lifestyle and performance categories, but one that took things a step further was the Nike Go FlyEase as it was the first true hands-free sneaker. After releasing in several colorways already, the assistive silhouette is making its way back to the frontlines in a bold pink colorway.
hypebeast.com
Bottega Veneta Emphasizes Pragmatic Luxury in Winter 2022 Campaign
Following Daniel Lee’s departure as creative director at Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta, all eyes have been on his successor Matthieu Blazy. Imparting his unique vision at the house, Blazy’s first collection at Bottega Veneta was revealed in February of this year with a keen focus on fusing contemporary class with the brand’s signature details. Now with the unveiling of Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2022 campaign, it is clear that Blazy’s vision at the house is one of pragmatic luxury.
hypebeast.com
Zegna's Triple Stitch Is a Sneaker for All Occasions
Alessandro Sartori continues to bring the 112-year-old luxury Italian label Zegna into the contemporary realm with hits such as its Spring/Summer 2023 show, partnerships with Real Madrid, and now the release of Fall/Winter 2022‘s Triple Stitch Sneaker. It all started with its 2020 Fear of God collaboration, catapulting the traditional house into a world more familiar with streetwear, and this elevated thread now informs much of the brand’s aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Don't Try to Wear Balenciaga's Le Cagole Boot Bag On Your Feet
Is it a bag? Is it a pair of boots? No, it’s Balenciaga‘s Le Cagole Boot Bag, a wild take on the Le Cagole boots that have become a staple in any Y2K lover’s rotation that now sees them transformed into a daily carry. Unpacking the bag,...
hypebeast.com
UNIQLO U by Christophe Lemaire Offers Seasonal Essentials for FW22
UNIQLO U, designed by Christophe Lemaire, is recognized for its high-quality basics turned into minimalistic gold. Now, the brand is presenting its Fall/Winter 2022 collection – delivering a range that can fit inside a single suitcase. Titled “Essentials with a Point of View,” the range is communicated through effortless...
hypebeast.com
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: Hyein Seo, Midnight Studios and The Skateroom Capture Elements of Camp and Futurism
Over the last two years, the world stalled in an eerie limbo, as if reality itself was buffering. With summers spent indoors, isolated from the masses, the pandemic introduced a new wave of tactical apparel and minimalist leisurewear to accommodate the cosmic glitch in your day-to-day routines. In the spirit of making up for lost time, Hypebeast returns with another roundup of apparel, accessories, footwear and home goods that speak to evolving trends and remote lifestyles as the world slowly opens up. Consumer demands have shifted to 9-to-5 multifunction pieces that transition from work from home days to a night out on the town. The season conjures an infusion of vibrant color and graphic visuals; elements of militaria and camp have also infiltrated mainstream fashion as brands race to create the silhouettes of the future while referencing remnants of pop culture. Our list traverses the peculiar, with vinyl figurines from Mighty Jaxx to a technical, monochrome messenger vest by Hyein Seo. For footwear, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro returns alongside new drops in design, featuring The Skateroom and Midnight Studios.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid "Industrial Blue"
Back in July, rumors and early looks of an upcoming Supreme x SB Blazer Mid collaboration started to surface. Expected to arrive as part of the New York imprint’s Fall/Winter 2022 major collaboration series, the team-up continues the quilted snakeskin Nike SB Blazers released by Supreme in 2006. Already...
hypebeast.com
Black and Gray Hit the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
As several monochromatic colorways have surfaced on variations of the Air Jordan 1, including the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Air Jordan 1 Elevate, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is receiving its own grayscale look. For those unfamiliar with the silhouette’s unique attributes, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT debuted in 2020 and offers a modern take on the classic sneaker with a layered construction and Zoom cushioning.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate"
While and Kanye West‘s adidas YEEZY division remains unpredictable with its output of bold new silhouettes, one consistent element in recent years has been the presentation of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in a wide range of colorways. Whether it be restocks or new flavors, the iconic sneaker has not slowed down since its debut in 2016. Now, following an on-foot look in March, adidas has shared official images of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Slate.”
hypebeast.com
Release Info for the PLEASURES x ASICS GEL-LYTE III Collaboration
Clearly isn’t messing around this season as the brand has kept a consistent stream of striking collaborations pumping out into the world. In recent memory, we’ve seen the Japanese sportswear imprint connect with JJJJound for a GEL-KAYANO 14 collection, Awake NY for a GEL-LYTE III range and NAKED for a sustainable GEL-1130 makeup, and now it has tapped PLEASURES for a two-piece GEL LYTE III capsule.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios' Distortion Bag Campaign Is a Psychedelic Trip
Acne Studios continues to carve out its niche in the accessories world with its newly-released Distortion bag, and to celebrate the drop, the Jonny Johansson-helmed imprint has enlisted Keisuke Otobe to capture the bags in a psychedelic campaign. Tokyo-native, Milan-based Otobe was born in 1977 and honed his craft at...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Takes on a Monochromatic "Grey Sail"
While Jordan Brand continues to experiment with new ideas as silhouettes such as the Jordan Granville Pro are introduced, it hasn’t hesitated to draw from its roots. The Air Jordan 1 has remained a key model for Jordan Brand since its inception. However, it has never received as much attention from the brand as it has this year. Between new colorways, silhouettes and retro looks, the Air Jordan 1 shows no signs of slowing down.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Brings Two 550 Colorways to HBX
Continuing the lineage of the silhouette dating back to 1989, New Balance has just released two colorways of the 550 on HBX. Both iterations feature an off-white upper crafted with nubuck leather and premium pig suede. Leading the lineup is the style in “Sea Salt/Surf” colorway first unveiled in June, which sees a yellow “N” logo, a subtle red detailing on the toe, and blue accents of different shades on the rear of the heel and outsole. On the other hand, the “Sea Salt/Black” version revealed in March takes a more minimalistic approach with black hits throughout the lateral, heel, and outsole.
