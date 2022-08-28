ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

State
New Hampshire State
The Independent

Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper

A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
RETAIL
CBS San Francisco

Nightfall offers faint respite from sweltering inland temps

PLEASANTON (KPIX) -- A looming, prolonged heat wave descending on the Bay Area is keeping inland temperatures pretty warm at night with overnight lows hovering in the 70s.The sweet smell of mole mixes with the rhythmic refrains from Charles Sedlak's guitar. For 25 years he's played in front of Blue Agave in downtown Pleasanton five nights a week no matter the heat."I make sure I stay hydrated," Sedlak said. On nights like this, sundown brings little relief from the triple-digit temperatures."There's nobody here tonight. I'm out here by myself," Sedlak observed. Still, the show must go on."I thought people wouldn't...
PLEASANTON, CA

