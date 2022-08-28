Read full article on original website
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
Washington Examiner
News anchor Neena Pacholke dead at 27 as tragic cause of death revealed
A morning news anchor in Wisconsin died suddenly over the weekend. WAOW News 9’s Neena Pacholke died Saturday in an apparent suicide, leaving friends, family, and colleagues shocked. She was 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many...
Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’
SIX members of the same family died at the same beauty spot after trying to save girl of 14 who ventured near a waterfall to take a selfie. The picnic day out turned to tragedy for 15 family members who decided to stop by the Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh - a spot of natural beauty in central India.
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper
A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
Terrifying footage shows great white near US beach after brutal shark attack caught on camera
A HORRIFYING great white shark has been caught on camera swimming off the US coast. Scientists tagged the large beast for tracking purposes during a summer of savage shark attacks. The fat-bellied shark is shown in an intimate encounter with scientists, breathing through its massive gills as it swims ominously...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors
Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Nightfall offers faint respite from sweltering inland temps
PLEASANTON (KPIX) -- A looming, prolonged heat wave descending on the Bay Area is keeping inland temperatures pretty warm at night with overnight lows hovering in the 70s.The sweet smell of mole mixes with the rhythmic refrains from Charles Sedlak's guitar. For 25 years he's played in front of Blue Agave in downtown Pleasanton five nights a week no matter the heat."I make sure I stay hydrated," Sedlak said. On nights like this, sundown brings little relief from the triple-digit temperatures."There's nobody here tonight. I'm out here by myself," Sedlak observed. Still, the show must go on."I thought people wouldn't...
