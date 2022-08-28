Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Downs Northwestern, 6-2

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 6, Northwestern 2 - Oct. 21, 1967

Running back Dave Brungard scored the only touchdown of the game as Ohio State spoiled Northwestern’s Homecoming with a 6-2 win in Evanston.

Following a scoreless first half, Brungard returned the third-quarter kick to the Wildcats’ 45-yard line. Nine plays and 3:43 later, his two-yard run put the Buckeyes ahead 6-0, as kicker Gary Cairns ’ extra point attempt was blocked.

Northwestern outgained Ohio State, 243-173, but threw three second-half interceptions and turned the ball over twice on downs in plus territory.

The Buckeyes notably faced a fourth down from their own 10-yard line with just over one minute remaining in the game when head coach Woody Hayes elected to take a safety rather than punt from the end zone and risk another block.

The Wildcats did not get past midfield after the free kick, moving Hayes’ squad to 2-2 on the season.

