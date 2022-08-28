ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump ‘should have turned the documents over,’ Blunt says of Mar-a-Lago search

By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyZKZ_0hYgZAXV00

Video link

Sen. Roy Blunt said former President Donald Trump should have turned over the sensitive documents recovered in this month's search of Mar-a-Lago, even as he continued to defend Trump on Sunday.

"He should have turned the documents over and apparently had turned a number of documents over. ... What I wonder about is why this could go on for almost two years, and less than 100 days before the election, suddenly, we're talking about this rather than the economy," Blunt said to host George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week."

Blunt also questioned the handling of documents by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey.

"Everybody needs to be more careful," Blunt said. Some Republicans have suggested that there has been a double standard as to the way Trump was treated relative to the way other leaders have been treated.

The Missouri Republican wasn't the only member of his party to take a measured perspective Sunday on the FBI's search of the former president's Florida estate.

"We should absolutely be concerned," New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said on CNN's "State of the Union" about the possibility that Trump removed documents that he shouldn't have.

But Sununu continued, "I don't know what to be concerned about. No one seems to. What's the subject matter? ... Of course, you can’t just open the whole investigation up.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a consistent Trump critic and vocal supporter of the FBI, said he didn't have enough information to determine whether the search was justified. He called for transparency, though he acknowledged the sensitivity of a federal investigation.

"On the one hand, it could be, as some Republicans think, just a political witch hunt. On the other hand, it could be really serious federal felonies," Hogan said.

Hogan said he didn't yet know which side he believed, but added that it would be "hard to believe" the Justice Department would take these actions "unless they had something pretty serious."

A partially redacted affidavit unsealed Friday revealed that the FBI recovered highly classified and sensitive information from Mar-a-Lago, leading to a search warrant of the property. The agency searched Trump's resort Aug. 8 as an attempt to recover classified documents that the former president had taken with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

Comments / 93

BIDENSADUMBASSKAMALAISACUNT
4d ago

Lol….they knew he had them! They’ve been talking with him about this for months!! Just another midterm scare! They don’t want Trump on the ticket!!

Reply(8)
30
Scott Green
4d ago

If you ever noticed that everything Trump does or says is classified as “national enquirer style self sabotaging sensationalism” said only to attain the attention of the press and vote of those proven to be of limited literary skill level. Just stop listening to this historical national embarrassment, PLEASE !

Reply(1)
12
Debbie Roberson
4d ago

and hillary should have turned over her emails and obummer should have turned over info on selling weapons why r they not being raided

Reply(4)
24
Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
New Hampshire State
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
James Comey
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Abc#State#Republicans#Cnn
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
15K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy