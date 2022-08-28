You’ve all heard the story before of how a little dinner gathering at Pat Reppert’s Shale Hill Farm and Herb Gardens in 1989 improbably blossomed into an annual culinary event so popular that within three years, the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties had to take over and move it to Cantine Field. By 1995, the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was drawing more than 40,000 visitors, so it was expanded to two days the following year. As many as 53,000 people have attended in a single weekend, in 2007. Other than Horseshows in the Sun, the much-loved Garlic Fest is the biggest tourism attraction in Saugerties.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO