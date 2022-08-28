Read full article on original website
Kingston gets millions for wastewater plant upgrades
You can’t say that governor Kathy Hochul doesn’t know how to stretch a dollar. On Wednesday afternoon, August 31 she “announced” a state loan to the City of Kingston of $6,184,958 in short-term, interest-free financing and a $1,975,000 grant for wastewater treatment plant upgrades. It was part of a $232-million package of such grants to seven municipalities.
Farm Animal Day at the Saugerties Farmers’ Market September 3
Farm Animal Day at the Saugerties Farmers’ Market will be held Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 Main Street in Saugerties. Children and families are welcome to pet, hold and hug the animals; take a horse-drawn wagon ride; climb on the antique tractors; make cartoon art; get a temporary airbrush tattoo; listen and dance to live music; have lunch and homemade ice cream at the on-site café; and get fresh local food to take home.
Woodstock Library opponents claim zoning tactics are “ridiculous waste” of time
Residents opposed to the Woodstock Library’s move to 10 Dixon Avenue have called the Town Board’s proposal to add public libraries to the allowed uses in the light industrial district spot zoning and environmentally irresponsible. The library has purchased the former Miller/Howard Investments building at 10 Dixon Avenue...
Hooley on the Hudson September 4
The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County will hold the annual Hooley on the Hudson Irish Festival on Sunday, September 4 from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. at T. R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek. The venues will feature live music, step dancing and traditional music for all ages.
How many governments does Ulster County need?
A recent discussion in the Ulster County Legislature about setting a public hearing for a proposed local law to provide for the collection of delinquent village property taxes turned into a conversation about the role of village governments in the modern age. A public hearing on the local law, which...
Proposed cannabis dispensary at Zero Place triggers traffic study
The Village of New Paltz Planning Board is considering a special use permit for the opening of a marijuana dispensary at Zero Place, a mixed-use building at 87 North Chestnut Street. Net-Zero Development, LLC is seeking approval for a retail use not currently listed in zoning for Zero Place for...
Recycling volunteers needed for HV Garlic Festival 2022
You’ve all heard the story before of how a little dinner gathering at Pat Reppert’s Shale Hill Farm and Herb Gardens in 1989 improbably blossomed into an annual culinary event so popular that within three years, the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties had to take over and move it to Cantine Field. By 1995, the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was drawing more than 40,000 visitors, so it was expanded to two days the following year. As many as 53,000 people have attended in a single weekend, in 2007. Other than Horseshows in the Sun, the much-loved Garlic Fest is the biggest tourism attraction in Saugerties.
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 31 – Sept 6
Find your four-leaf clover. Hooley on the Hudson. Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at T.R. Gallo Park on the Rondout, Kingston. A full day of celebrating Irish culture in the Hudson Valley with live music and dancing. Parking for attendees is available in the Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Street public lot and at Kingston Point, where free shuttle buses will be provided to bring you to the event. For more information about this event, check out: http://ulsteraoh.com/hooley-on-the-hudson.html.
Wildfire live updates: State governor addresses crisis; fire from 270 to 160 acres
(Updated Sep. 1, 8pm ET) New York State governor Kathy Hochul changed her schedule to be able to arrive in Ellenville Thursday afternoon, September 1 and get a first-hand look at the approximately 270-acre Napanoch Point fire. The governor, along with county executive Pat Ryan, DEC commissioner Basil Seggos, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation commissioner Erik Kulleseid, and others to provide a series of updates on the state of the fire.
New Hudson Valley restaurant features wood-fired eclectic American menu
The Saugerties Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 26 for a new restaurant, Salt & Fire. The restaurant first opened its doors to customers, a so-called soft opening, on July 6. The owners, two couples who describe themselves as friends, located their new venture in the...
Free film fest in Woodstock this Labor Day weekend
The Woodstock Museum continues its Labor Day weekend tradition with its 23rd Free Film Festival on the grounds of the Woodstock Museum located at1 3 Charles Bach Road in Saugerties. This year offerings are full of independent films featuring a wide variety of subjects within this year’s theme of Behavior, as each submission interprets it in its own way.
Saugerties car crash caught on video
Saugerties, NY resident Jason Bover captured dramatic video of a car crash involving damage to four properties. According to Bover, police responded and the driver was issued no tickets and passed all sobriety tests. Join the family! Grab a free month of HV1 from the folks who have brought you...
