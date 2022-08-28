Read full article on original website
Christian County Gets Past Wildcats 3-1
The Christian County Colonels put an end to a two match losing streak Wednesday evening. The Colonels traveled to Trigg County and came away with a 3-1 win over the homestanding Wildcats. The win was the Colonels’ fifth of the season. That total is the most since the 2018 season...
PHOTOS – Caldwell-Trigg Match Play Golf
Caldwell County and Trigg County used a match-play format for their match Thursday at Princeton Golf Club. The Wildcats edged the Tigers 3.5 points to 2.5 points. YSE was also there and recorded some shots of our own. Tigers and Wildcats.
Trigg Wins Sixth Straight With Late Outburst
Trigg County hadn’t played against much adversity since an opening game loss to Caldwell County but on Tuesday, they saw plenty. Crittenden County had the Lady Wildcats down 1-0 midway through the second half despite getting outshot by Trigg. Maggie Wolfe got Trigg on the board with a long...
VIDEO – Emma Dowell Qualifies for Class 2A State Tournament
In just her second year if playing golf, Trigg County freshman Emma Dowell has qualified for the Class 2A State Golf Tournament. She says her improvement comes down to three things — chipping, putting, and being less anxious on the tee.
Hayden Engler of CFS Medalist in Caldwell Tri-Match (w/PHOTOS)
Hayden Engler of Christian Fellowship School was medalist in a three-team match at Princeton Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon. Engler, a senior, shot a 1-over-par 37 on holes 1 and 11-18 in the Caldwell County home match. Marshall County took the team competition with a 171 — one shot better...
Caldwell Regroups After First Set to Beat Christian 3-1
Christian County came from behind to take the first set, but Caldwell County returned the favor in the second set. The Lady Tigers rode the momentum of that second set win to claim a 3-1 triumph, topping the Lady Colonels 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 in action at the Caldwell County Middle School gym.
Caldwell Suffers 2nd Loss, Bows to Henderson 4-1 (w/PHOTOS)
Three goals in the first 16 minutes enabled Henderson County to deal the Caldwell County Lady Tigers just their second loss of the season Tuesday. The Lady Colonels (4-4-1) led 3-0 at halftime on the way to a 4-1 victory at Butler Stadium. Caldwell, now 5-2-1, broke up Henderson’s shutout...
Trigg Girls Stomp Tilghman to Run Win Streak to Five
Since an opening-night loss to Caldwell County, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team has been on a tear with five straight wins while outscoring opposing teams 39-8. The Lady Wildcats picked up their second victory of the season over Paducah Tilghman on Monday, drilling the Blue Tornado 8-1 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 opening round.
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County Lady Wildcats 8, Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado 1 (2A Section 1)
The Trigg County girls’ soccer team reeled off its fifth straight win on Tuesday with an 8-1 rout of visiting Paducah Tilghman in the opening round of the Kentucky 2A Section 1 tournament. Check out all eight of the Lady Wildcats’ goals in this highlight reel.
Lady Storm ‘Thunder’ Past Hopkinsville in Straight Sets
It was a ‘stormy’ night on the volleyball court for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Tuesday. Hoptown went on the road to Mortons Gap and dropped a straight-set decision to the Hopkins Central Lady Storm. Hopkins Central got things rolling by taking the opening set 25-18. The Lady Storm...
Trigg Runners Claim Top 10 Finishes at Murray
Two Trigg County Lady Wildcats picked up top ten finishes over the weekend in a cross country meet in Murray. The Lady Wildcats took part in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022, hosted by Murray High School. Fatu Crain and Alliyah Thomas both came away from the meet with finishes among...
Max’s Moment – Caldwell Takes Match Point Against Christian County
After giving up the first set to Christian County, Caldwell County came back to defeat the Lady Colonels 3-1 Tuesday night in Princeton. The Lady Tigers picked up a 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 triumph. See match point in this Max’s Moment.
University Heights Picks Up Sweep at Christian County
There was no letdown for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers Monday night. Just two days after winning their first 2nd Region All A title since 2018, the Lady Blazers hit the court at Christian County and came away with a straight-set sweep. The Lady Blazers opened the night fast,...
Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Logan County at Elk Fork (w/PHOTOS)
The strong play of the Todd County Central golf team in head-to-head matches this season continued Tuesday afternoon at Elk Fork. The Rebels defeated Logan County 158-177 in a match that involved golfers from those two schools as well as Russellville, who did not have enough players to be involved in the team competition.
Lady Rebels Blank Russellville in District Tilt (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have now won two of their last three matches. Led by a pair of scores from senior Madison Henderson, the Lady Rebels blanked Russellville 3-0 Tuesday evening in Elkton in a key 13th District contest. Henderson scored at the 09:00 mark of the opening...
Lady Lyons Blast Webster County to Even Record
The Lyon County girls’ soccer team claimed its third win in four matches on Tuesday, evening its record at 5-5 with an 8-1 victory over visiting Webster County. Sophomore Alice Smith banged in four goals to take her season total to 23, and Anna White and Kyndal Hubbard each found the back of the net twice.
Murray Defense Puts Clamps on Colonels
Murray and Christian County have played some competitive soccer games through the years but two things usually define the outcome — Murray gets the win and the Colonels struggle to score. The same storyline played out again Monday next to the Stadium of Champions as the Tigers picked up...
Caldwell, Calloway Battle to 2-2 Draw
Caldwell County was 15 minutes away from handing Calloway County a rare loss in their soccer series Monday night at Butler Stadium. But the Tigers instead settled for the first draw in 34 meetings between the two teams as the Tigers and Lakers played to a 2-2 tie. After falling...
Western Kentucky takes three 'Best in Kentucky' awards from Kentucky Living
After a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living has announced the winners of this year's Best in Kentucky awards, including several here in western Kentucky. Land Between the lakes received the award for best public hunting and fishing area in both Trigg and Lyon counties, and Purple Toad Winery in McCracken County was named the state's best winery.
Clarksville residents react to new high school football spectator rules
Fans are encouraged to bring clear bags and leave their purses, bags and backpacks at home. There's also a new adult supervision rule.
