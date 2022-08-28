Read full article on original website
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
Prosecutor: 2 women found dead in house fire in Bloomingdale
Two women have been found dead following a fire in a home in Passaic County, according to the county prosecutor.
Several condos and co-ops burglarized in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow
Tarrytown police are warning residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow that there were several homes broken into on Monday night.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Prosecutor: 2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fords
Two people have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Fords section of Woodbridge, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
29 people displaced by morning fire in Paterson involving 4 homes
A fire in Paterson Thursday morning damaged four homes and displaced 29 people. Three of the homes were destroyed and a fourth was damaged.
Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
Teens stab, rob man who wouldn't give them money at Brooklyn subway station
A man was stabbed during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station on Wednesday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 20s, was stabbed in the back inside the 2/5 Church Avenue station at Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.
Police: 2 suspects charged on 2 counts of murder of TSA officer
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the death of a TSA officer.
bronx.com
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
Firefighters battle morning fire in Paterson reportedly involving at least 3 homes
Firefighters in Paterson battled a fire this morning on the corner of Slater and Marshall streets that involved reportedly at least three homes.
fox5ny.com
Woman fights off moped-riding robbers on Upper East Side
NEW YORK - A woman fought off a pair of moped-riding robbers on the Upper East Side on Saturday in Manhattan. According to police, two 28-year-old women were walking along East 89th Street at around 12:15 p.m., near the Guggenheim Museum when they were approached by two suspects riding a moped on the sidewalk.
Fire severely damages Central Islip home
A home was badly damaged after it went up in flames in Suffolk.
Police: Boy’s arm severed, found on tracks of Queens subway station
Police are reviewing surveillance video to find out exactly what happened, but they say they found the boy with his arm amputated on the tracks.
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
fox5ny.com
Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall
NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
Man caught on video stealing woman’s wallet in BJ’s
Authorities say the footage captures the man reaching into a woman's purse and taking her wallet at the BJ's on Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights.
Man follows girl, 14, into Queens elevator, offers her $20 to spit on him
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A man followed a teenage girl into a Queens elevator, took pictures of her and offered the teen money to spit on him, police said Friday. The man followed the teen into her building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street back on Aug. 8, officials said. He then got into the […]
NYPD: 23 shootings shake up city over the weekend
A series of shootings swept through New York City this weekend with multiple suspects wanted in connection to them still on the run.
