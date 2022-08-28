ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Highbridge#Fdny#Lincoln
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Woman fights off moped-riding robbers on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - A woman fought off a pair of moped-riding robbers on the Upper East Side on Saturday in Manhattan. According to police, two 28-year-old women were walking along East 89th Street at around 12:15 p.m., near the Guggenheim Museum when they were approached by two suspects riding a moped on the sidewalk.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy