It's a new world for Glenrock as Carl Federer is the new head coach but he knows the territory thanks to being an assistant for 17 years with the program. One of the first things Federer did was re-institute the double wing running formation on offense which was a staple at Glenrock for years. That means that the Herders will be run heavy and rarely pass the ball. They do have an all-state running back on Logan Jones who rushed for 1175 yards last season. Dusty Cox is back there as well so those 2 guys should excel in that offense.

GLENROCK, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO