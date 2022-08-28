Read full article on original website
Related
Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration. Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.She's about 5 feet 1 inches and approximately 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper
A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
Armed man shot, killed after confronting Pittsburgh Police while searching for missing woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police have released new details after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh Police officer on Thursday night.Just before 11 p.m., Pittsburgh Police reported that an officer-involved shooting had occurred along Rydal Street in the city's Westwood neighborhood, and that an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.As is standard protocol for such incidents, Allegheny County Police were called for assistance and to handle the investigation.Allegheny County Police say that Pittsburgh Police were called out earlier in the evening to help locate a missing woman from Robinson Township.Around 9:30 p.m., after...
Comments / 0